Most Recent
'Star Trek: Discovery' releases first photos from mysterious season 3
Star Trek: Discovery
reveals first photos from mysterious season 3
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Discovery' finale review: A limp season 2 ends with a baffling bang
Star Trek: Discovery
finale review: A limp season 2 ends with a baffling bang
Read More
Next
A pivotal 'Star Trek: Discovery' spotlights Captain Pike, complicates Spock's history
A pivotal
Star Trek: Discovery
spotlights Captain Pike and complicates Spock's history
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Discovery' renewed for season 3 with new showrunner added
Star Trek: Discovery
renewed for season 3 with new showrunner added
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Discovery' squanders a good Saru episode with silly Red Angel twists
Star Trek: Discovery
squanders a good Saru episode with silly Red Angel twists
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Discovery' ends a few eras in a strange course-correction episode
Star Trek: Discovery
ends a few eras in a strange course-correction episode
Read More
Next
More Star Trek: Discovery
'Star Trek: Discovery' officially has a Spock problem
Star Trek: Discovery
officially has a Spock problem
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Discovery' goes bananas in a violently lurid spin-off showcase
Star Trek: Discovery
goes bananas in a violently lurid spinoff showcase
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Discovery' season 2 premiere: In praise of Tig Notaro
Star Trek: Discovery
season 2 premiere: In praise of Tig Notaro
Read More
Next
Michelle Yeoh to lead new 'Star Trek' black-ops series
Michelle Yeoh to lead new
Star Trek
black-ops spin-off series
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Discovery' showrunner defends season 2 canon approach
Star Trek: Discovery
showrunner defends season 2 canon approach
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Discovery' team reveals how Spock, Captain Pike will be different
Star Trek: Discovery
team reveals how Spock, Captain Pike will be different
Read More
Next
Star Trek: Discovery
season 2 trailer returns some familiar faces
Close
Close
Previous
Star Trek
trailer gives a first look at Saru's origin story
Star Trek: Discovery
reveals season 2 teaser poster, premiere date
Star Trek: Discovery
undergoes more change, replaces showrunners
Star Trek: Discovery
teaser shows new Enterprise bridge, uniforms
Star Trek: Discovery
finale recap: 'Will You Take My Hand?'
Next
All Star Trek: Discovery
The lame 'Star Trek: Discovery' finale took the franchise backward
The lame
Star Trek: Discovery
finale took the franchise backward
TV
//
February 12, 2018
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Discovery' recap: 'The War Without, The War Within'
Star Trek: Discovery
recap: 'The War Without, The War Within'
Recaps
//
February 05, 2018
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Discovery' backpedals in a talky, table-setting episode
Star Trek: Discovery
backpedals in a talky, table-setting episode
TV
//
February 04, 2018
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Discovery' recap: 'What's Past Is Prologue'
Star Trek: Discovery
recap: 'What's Past Is Prologue'
Recaps
//
January 29, 2018
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Discovery' almost blew itself up. Should it go further?
Star Trek: Discovery
almost blew itself up. Should it go further?
TV
//
January 28, 2018
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Discovery' recap: 'Vaulting Ambition'
Star Trek: Discovery
recap: 'Vaulting Ambition'
Recaps
//
January 21, 2018
Read More
Next
Star Trek: Discovery
preview: See Burnham and Georgiou reunite
Star Trek: Discovery
preview: See Burnham and Georgiou reunite
TV
//
January 21, 2018
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Discovery' recap: 'The Wolf Inside'
Star Trek: Discovery
recap: 'The Wolf Inside'
Recaps
//
January 15, 2018
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Discovery' first look at freaky new aliens
Star Trek: Discovery
first look at freaky new aliens
TV
//
January 14, 2018
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Discovery' recap: 'Despite Yourself'
Star Trek: Discovery
recap: 'Despite Yourself'
Recaps
//
January 08, 2018
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Discovery' actor promises their dead character will return
Star Trek: Discovery
star opens up about shocking death scene — and promises to be back
TV
//
January 08, 2018
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Discovery' recap: 'Into the Forest I Go'
Star Trek: Discovery
recap: 'Into the Forest I Go'
Recaps
//
November 12, 2017
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Discovery' recap: 'Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum'
Star Trek: Discovery
recap: 'Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum'
Recaps
//
November 06, 2017
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Discovery' recap: 'Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad'
Star Trek: Discovery
recap: 'Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad'
Recaps
//
October 29, 2017
Read More
Next
Kevin Spacey responds to sexual misconduct allegation from Anthony Rapp
Star Trek
actor Anthony Rapp accuses Kevin Spacey of making sexual advance toward him at 14
TV
//
October 30, 2017
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Discovery' renewed for season 2
Star Trek: Discovery
renewed for season 2
TV
//
October 23, 2017
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Discovery' recap: 'Lethe'
Star Trek: Discovery
recap: 'Lethe'
Recaps
//
October 23, 2017
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Discovery' recap: 'Choose Your Pain'
Star Trek: Discovery
recap: 'Choose Your Pain'
Recaps
//
October 16, 2017
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Discovery' recap: 'The Butcher's Knife Cares Not for the Lamb's Cry'
Star Trek: Discovery
recap: 'The Butcher's Knife Cares Not for the Lamb's Cry'
Recaps
//
October 08, 2017
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Discovery': Michelle Yeoh promises return
Star Trek: Discovery
's Michelle Yeoh makes surprise appearance, promises return at New York Comic Con panel
Comic-Con
//
October 09, 2017
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Discovery' recap: 'Context Is for Kings'
'Star Trek: Discovery' recap: 'Context Is for Kings'
Recaps
//
October 02, 2017
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Discovery' series premiere recap: 'The Vulcan Hello'/'Battle at the Binary Stars'
Star Trek: Discovery
series premiere recap: 'The Vulcan Hello'/'Battle at the Binary Stars'
Recaps
//
September 25, 2017
Read More
Next
Sonequa Martin-Green gives 'Star Trek: Discovery' its heart: EW review
Sonequa Martin-Green gives
Star Trek: Discovery
its heart: EW review
TV
//
September 24, 2017
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Discovery' cast debates who would be best real-life captain
Star Trek: Discovery
cast debates who would be best real-life captain
TV
//
July 31, 2017
Read More
Next
Sonequa Martin-Green 'honored' to be 'first black female lead of a Star Trek show'
Sonequa Martin-Green 'honored' to be 'first black female lead of a Star Trek show'
TV
//
July 28, 2017
Read More
Next
