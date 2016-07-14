Skip to content
Star Trek Beyond
Star Trek Beyond
Star Trek Beyond
Most Recent
STAR TREK BEYOND
Attack the Block
director turned down chance to direct
Star Trek Beyond
Read More
Image
Simon Pegg: Star Trek Beyond villain utterly mirrors Donald Trump
Read More
Image
Doug Jung talks Sulu's husband and the Zero Dark Thirty of Star Trek
But he can't comment on 'Cloverfield'
Read More
Image
Star Trek Beyond: Simon Pegg discusses film with ISS astronaut
Read More
Image
Star Trek Beyond: Why Chris Pine feels like Captain Kirk
'I totally know what that feels like.'
Read More
Image
Star Trek: Simon Pegg looks back to the original movies
Read More
More Star Trek Beyond
Image
Star Trek 4: J.J. Abrams comments on sequel
Image
Star Trek Beyond: Anton Yelchin remembered at Comic-Con premiere
J.J. Abrams and the cast celebrated the late actor in San Diego on Wednesday night
Image
Star Trek: J.J. Abrams says Anton Yelchin won't be replaced in next film
Image
John Cho compares 'Star Trek Beyond' to U.S. political climate
Image
Star Trek Beyond reviews: what critics are saying about Justin Lin's latest
Image
Anton Yelchin: Zoe Saldana pays tribute to Star Trek star
Image
Star Trek Beyond cast's best Dubsmash videos
Image
Star Trek Beyond final trailer debuts
Image
Star Trek: Chris Hemsworth will return for fourth film
Image
Zoe Saldana on Good Morning America: Actress meets adorable Star Trek fan
Image
Star Trek Beyond: EW review
Image
Star Trek Beyond reviews: What are critics saying?
All Star Trek Beyond
Image
J.J. Abrams 'really proud' of gay Sulu in Star Trek Beyond
Article
//
July 14, 2016
Image
Star Trek Beyond cast, Gene Roddenberry's son weigh in on Sulu being gay
Article
//
July 13, 2016
Image
Star Trek Beyond: George Takei clarifies gay Sulu comments
Article
//
July 13, 2016
Image
'Star Trek Beyond': Zachary Quinto on George Takei's response to Sulu being gay
Article
//
July 08, 2016
Image
Star Trek Beyond: Chris Pine, John Cho, Anton Yelchin Dubsmash
Article
//
July 08, 2016
Image
Star Trek Beyond: John Cho says Sulu is gay
Article
//
July 07, 2016
Image
Star Trek Beyond: George Takei says gay Sulu is really unfortunate
Article
//
July 07, 2016
Image
Star Trek Beyond: Bones gives Spock a love lesson in new clip
Article
//
July 01, 2016
Image
Rihanna: Star Trek Beyond single Sledgehammer music video premieres
Article
//
June 30, 2016
Image
Rihanna's 'Sledgehammer' music video to debut in IMAX theaters
Article
//
June 29, 2016
Image
Star Trek Beyond trailer: Rihanna song debuts
Article
//
June 27, 2016
Image
Rihanna announces Star Trek Beyond soundtrack single
Article
//
June 26, 2016
Image
Anton Yelchin: Star Trek's Zoe Saldana honors costar
Article
//
June 24, 2016
Image
Anton Yelchin: 'Star Trek family' pays tribute to their 'little brother'
Article
//
June 19, 2016
Image
Star Trek Beyond: Zoe Saldana, Zachary Quinto on love, Starfleet being put to the test — exclusive
Article
//
June 07, 2016
Image
Star Trek Beyond: Karl Urban says he almost didn't return for the sequel
Article
//
June 03, 2016
Image
Star Trek: Zoe Saldana, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban pay tribute for 50th anniversary
Article
//
June 03, 2016
Image
Star Trek celebrates 50 years with special fan event
Article
//
May 21, 2016
Image
Star Trek Beyond to premiere at San Diego Comic-Con
Article
//
May 21, 2016
Image
Star Trek Beyond trailer: The final frontier pushes back
Article
//
May 20, 2016
Image
Star Trek Beyond: Simon Pegg teases new trailer with Keenser photo
Article
//
May 19, 2016
Star Trek Beyond (July 22)
Star Trek Beyond: Idris Elba is 'predatory' villain Krall
Article
//
April 15, 2016
Image
Star Trek Beyond: New trailer to debut at 50th anniversary fan event on May 20
Article
//
April 14, 2016
Star Trek Beyond
Star Trek Beyond: Idris Elba shares favorite Star Trek character
Article
//
April 13, 2016
Simon Pegg on 'Star Trek Beyond' trailer: 'There's a lot more to the film'
Article
//
December 17, 2015
Load More
Star Trek Beyond
