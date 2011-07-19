Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Spy
Chevron Right
Spy
Share
Spy
2015 movie
Most Recent
See Melissa McCarthy and Paul Feig get batty in 'Spy' Blu-ray clip
Spy Blu-ray clip: Paul Feig and Melissa McCarthy get batty in behind-the-scenes clip
Read More
Next
'Spy' is weekend's No. 1 movie: $30M
Box office report: Spy wins the weekend with $30 million
Read More
Next
'Spy': How'd it do with critics?
Spy reviews: What are the critics saying?
Read More
Next
Watch new 'Spy' music video from Bad Seed Rising
Watch new Spy music video from Bad Seed Rising
Baltimore newcomers land coveted closing-credit slot thanks to Paul Feig
Read More
Next
Box office preview: ‘Spy’ takes on ‘Insidious 3,’ ‘Entourage’
Box office preview: ‘Spy’ takes on ‘Insidious 3,’ ‘Entourage’
Read More
Next
Melissa McCarthy on trying to 'verbally destroy' Rose Byrne in 'Spy'
Melissa McCarthy on trying to verbally destroy Rose Byrne in Spy
Read More
Next
More Spy
Jason Statham vs. Jimmy Fallon: C'mon, get slaphappy
Jimmy Fallon slaps Jason Statham in the face on The Tonight Show
Read More
Next
No one made Melissa McCarthy laugh more in 'Spy' than Jason Statham
Melissa McCarthy: Jason Statham in Spy is super funny
Read More
Next
'Spy' director Paul Feig talks female-driven comedies
Spy director Paul Feig talks female-driven comedies
Read More
Next
Melissa McCarthy wigs out in 'Spy'
Melissa McCarthy wigs out in Spy
Read More
Next
Melissa McCarthy in 'Spy': EW review
'Spy': EW review
Read More
Next
50 Cent offers his analysis of 'Spy'
50 Cent offers his analysis of Melissa McCarthy's Spy
Read More
Next
Jason Statham is the comedic secret weapon in Spy
Close
Close
Previous
Melissa McCarthy on Hollywood sexism: It's an intense sickness
This week's cover: Melissa McCarthy continues her comedic reign with 'Spy' (plus: exclusive clip)
'Spy': EW preview
Watch a trailer for Melissa McCarthy's new movie 'Spy'
'Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy' trailer decodes plot
Next
All Spy
'Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy': See new poster here!
'Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy': See new poster here!
Article
//
July 19, 2011
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.