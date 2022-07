Gina Rodriguez attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage); Zachary Levi attends the 2019 ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)