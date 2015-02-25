SpongeBob SquarePants

The latest 'SpongeBob' movie will release On Demand and CBS All Access

Keanu Reeves is a tumbleweed (no, really) in the 'SpongeBob Movie' trailer

We don't know, either.
'SpongeBob SquarePants' 20th anniversary immersive experience brings Bikini Bottom to life

Watch the 'SpongeBob SquarePants' cast do impressions of each other

Sandy eludes them all.
Surprise! Cast reveals that late 'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator cameos in every episode

The cast of SpongeBob SquarePants reveals that Stephen Hillenburg appears in the animated hit's title sequence.
David Hasselhoff joins 'SpongeBob SquarePants' 20th anniversary special

Hasselhoff told EW "SpongeBob's Big Birthday Blowout" is a "heartwarming tribute" to creator Stephen Hillenburg.
'Sponge Bob Square Pants' creator Stephen Hillenburg's ashes scattered at sea

'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

'SpongeBob Squarepant's: See the first trailer for the Halloween stop-motion special

'SpongeBob SquarePants' musical sets Broadway opening date

'SpongeBob SquarePants' renewed through 2019

'SpongeBob' creator Stephen Hillenburg diagnosed with ALS

SpongeBob Musical: First look at the cast in costume

The Nickelodeon icon makes his stage debut in Chicago before bubbling to Broadway.

'SpongeBob' musical has eye on Broadway

Article // February 25, 2015
'Fifty Shades' to dominate box office

Article // February 12, 2015
'The SpongeBob Movie' hits live-action shores

Article // July 31, 2014
Krusty Krab-lookalike restaurant to open in Ramallah

Article // July 21, 2014
'SpongeBob SquarePants': See his new Thanksgiving parade balloon

Article // October 24, 2013
'It's a Spongebob Christmas': Behind-the-scenes clip

Article // October 17, 2013
SpongeBob SquareCar! Check out the cartoon's new wheels

Article // July 12, 2013
'SpongeBob SquarePants' app

Article // June 05, 2013
Tis the season... for a SpongeBob Christmas! -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Article // November 09, 2012
SpongeBob SquarePants

Article // July 21, 2012
'SpongeBob SquarePants' celebrates 10 years

Article // July 17, 2009
SpongeBob's not gay, creator says

Article // January 28, 2005
Christian groups protest ''SpongeBob''

Article // January 21, 2005
Is SpongeBob gay?

Article // October 01, 2002
What's next for cult hit SpongeBob Squarepants

Article // June 14, 2002
Soaking Up Raves

Article // July 27, 2001
