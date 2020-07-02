Spin City

Spin City: Season 1
Fall TV Preview: 'Spin City'
Charlie Sheen is poised to take over Michael J. Fox's role on the show
Back 'Spin': 'Spin City''s Future
Although his role has been taken over by Charlie Sheen, Michael J. Fox will still show up on the series
Why Michael J. Fox's departure may sink ''Spin City''
Bruce Fretts explains how casting and chemistry made the ABC sitcom thrive
Charlie Sheen will join ''Spin City''
Plus, Britney Spears, ''Who Wants to Marry a Multi-Millionaire?'' controversy, Tim Burton, Sly Stallone, Carlos Santana, and more
Charlie Sheen may replace Michael J. Fox in ''Spin City''
Plus, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gene Wilder, Lyle Lovett, and more
Michael J. Fox: Fox Trots
Michael J. Fox plans to give up the weekly sitcom grind. He'll be sorely missed.
The latest news from the TV beat from the week of Feb. 4, 2000
Michael J. Fox will leave ''Spin City''
If we ran TV
Is Heather Locklear joining 'Spin City'?
''Family Ties'' lives on with ''Spin City''
TV fine-tuning

We offer our suggestions for how ''Spin City,'' ''The Drew Carey Show,'' and others could hammer out their kinks

