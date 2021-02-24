Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021 movie)

Tom Holland makes good on Spider-Man set visit invite to young boy who saved sister from dog attack
Bridger Walker filled in for Zendaya as a stunt double during web-slinging practice.
Spider-Man: No Way Home web slings into top box office spot
Tom Holland's third 'Spider-Man' installment takes the top box office spot this week, marking an opening weekend best for the franchise.
Spider-Man: No Way Home snares second-best opening day in box-office history
Only 'Avengers: Endgame' tops the Marvel flick for the biggest first day total ever.
Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo hints at a major Marvel comeback
No, not those cameos. The other cameo.
What those Spider-Man: No Way Home end-credits scenes mean for the MCU's future
Spider-Man: No Way Home's end-credit treats deliver a punchline and a maddening tease.
Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon reflect on their favorite Spider-Man moments
EW gathered the Spider-Man: No Way Home stars for a spoiler-free conversation about growing up on the Spidey set.
First Spider-Man: No Way Home reviews suggest it's one of the best Spidey movies to date
Read the first reviews of Marvel's latest.
Spider-Man: No Way Home review: Welcome to the multiverse
Oh, what a tangled meta-web he weaves.
Tom Holland confirms he will indeed be tapping into Fred Astaire biopic
Spider-Man producer says a new trilogy with Tom Holland is in the works after No Way Home
New Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer swings headfirst into the multiverse
Tom Holland opens up about Spider-Man: No Way Home and facing off against Alfred Molina

Charlie Cox addresses that Daredevil fan theory after Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

Those are not Cox's forearms in the trailer.

Tom Holland reveals the actual Spider-Man 3 title (for real this time)
Movies // February 24, 2021
Tom Holland heads to Spider-Man 3 set to start filming: 'Let's go!'
Movies // October 26, 2020
Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will return for Spider-Man 3
Movies // October 08, 2020
Spider-Man swings again: Marvel, Sony reach deal on next Tom Holland film
Movies // September 27, 2019
