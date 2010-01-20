12 returning favorites: 'Spartacus: War Of The Damned'
The final season of Starz epic series begins in January and it should be thrillingRead More
'Spartacus' meets the troops
The cast of the Starz drama — which returns Jan. 25 for its fourth and final installment — headed to Kuwait with the USO earlier this month to meet with soldiers. Producer Aaron Lam shares his pics.Read More
He. Is. Spartacus!
After losing star Andy Whitfield to cancer, Starz's runaway hit ''Spartacus'' faced an uncertain future — but now newcomer Liam McIntyre is stepping in to pick up the sword and give the series a fighting chanceRead More
Andy Whitfield: 1971-2011
Cancer claims the life of the ''Spartacus'' starRead More
'Spartacus: Blood and Sand': Second season is a go!
Network to recast title role as Andy Whitfield seeks cancer treatmentRead More