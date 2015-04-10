Southpaw

2015 movie

Most Recent

'Southpaw' gets awards-season re-release

Southpaw gets re-release for awards season

Read More
Meet the stealth secret weapon in 'Southpaw'

Meet Oona Laurence: The stealth secret weapon in Southpaw

Read More
'Southpaw': What are the critics saying?

Southpaw reviews

Read More
'Southpaw': EW review

'Southpaw': EW review

Read More
Jake Gyllenhaal on the heartbreaking moment at the center of 'Southpaw'

Jake Gyllenhaal on the heartbreaking moment at the center of Southpaw

Read More
Jake Gyllenhaal and Eminem surprised fans at a 'Southpaw' screening in Detroit

Southpaw: Jake Gyllenhaal and Eminem surprise fans at Detroit screening

Read More

More Southpaw

Jake Gyllenhaal got punched out and trained until he puked in preparation for Southpaw

Jake Gyllenhaal got punched out and trained until he puked in preparation for Southpaw

Read More
'Southpaw' director talks spoilery trailer

Antoine Fuqua talks Southpaw, trailer spoilers, and why he loves Jake Gyllenhaal

See the exclusive new poster for his gritty boxing movie
Read More
Eminem releases fiery 'Southpaw' soundtrack tune

Eminem releases fiery 'Southpaw' soundtrack tune

Read More
Eminem + 'Southpaw' soundtrack: Preview new song

Eminem to executive produce 'Southpaw' soundtrack: Hear a sneak peek of his new song

Read More
New 'Southpaw' clip features 50 Cent, Rachel McAdams, and a really ripped Jake Gyllenhaal

New Southpaw clip features 50 Cent, Rachel McAdams, and a really ripped Jake Gyllenhaal

Read More
Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Southpaw' workout plan: It's simpler than you think

Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Southpaw' workout plan: It's simpler than you think

Read More

All Southpaw

'Southpaw': EW preview (7/24)

'Southpaw': EW preview

Article // April 10, 2015
Read More
Jake Gyllenhaal plays a down-on-his-luck boxer in 'Southpaw' trailer

Jake Gyllenhaal plays a down-on-his-luck boxer in 'Southpaw' trailer

Article // March 27, 2015
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com