South Park

Kristen Schaal reveals why she got fired from South Park after one month
Writer-actress says she didn't fit in with the show's pitching style.
Yes, 14 South Park movies will debut over the next 6 years
Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone ink a massive deal with Paramount+ to release new content from the beloved comedy through 2027.
Casa Bonita restaurant, made famous by South Park, files for bankruptcy
Less than a month ago, the eatery said it would be re-opening "soon."
South Park to return with hourlong vaccination special
"South ParQ The Vaccination Special" will air March 10 on Comedy Central.
South Park's Pandemic Special rips Trump, Disney, cops
Surprisingly sincere episode: "I just want my life back."
South Park characters fill the stands at Denver Broncos game
South Park tackling COVID-19 with its first hourlong episode
South Park, Golden Girls, Jersey Shore, House, more getting #AloneTogether quarantine marathons
South Park creators zing China with fake apology after episode censorship
South Park renewed for three more seasons
South Park tackling Catholic Church abuse crisis next
Why South Park is still 'crushing it' in its 21st season
South Park to take on North Korea next

South Park reworks election episode after Trump win
Article // November 09, 2016
South Park season 20: How it lasted
Article // October 06, 2016
South Park: Comedy Central animated series gets title sequence supercut
Article // September 14, 2016
South Park game allows you to smell farts
Article // August 12, 2016
Comic-Con 2016: South Park creators talk Pokemon, killing Kenny again
Comic-Con // July 23, 2016
South Park season finale tackles gun control
Article // December 07, 2015
'South Park' to show life without 'racist, trigger-happy' cops
Article // November 09, 2015
South Park: This is the best season in a decade
Article // October 22, 2015
South Park season 19: Trey Parker tries to tease the newest installment
Article // September 16, 2015
South Park season 19 premiere recap: Stunning and Brave
Article // September 16, 2015
South Park: The Fractured But Whole announced for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Article // June 15, 2015
The wild, profane, unlikely story of 'South Park'
Article // March 18, 2015
Hear the debut single from 'South Park's' Lorde
Article // October 16, 2014
South Park reveals Lorde isn't who you think she is
Article // October 09, 2014
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut co-songwriter Marc Shaiman shares the stories behind every song
Article // June 20, 2014
'South Park: The Stick of Truth' review: Funny, gross, and a great RPG
Article // March 04, 2014
'South Park' NSA surveillance spoof gets big ratings
Article // September 26, 2013
'South Park' spoofs Alec Baldwin's trouble with Twitter
Article // September 26, 2013
'South Park' seasons reduced to 10 episodes
Article // January 29, 2013
'South Park' creators tip their hand: Pro gay marriage, pro guns
Article // January 05, 2013
Next 'South Park' episode is titled 'Obama Wins!'
Article // November 05, 2012
Pop culture's best and worst teachers: Who gets your vote?
Article // August 31, 2012
Russian channel to censor 'The Simpsons'
Article // August 30, 2012
Royal Wedding anniversary -- how it influenced pop culture
Article // April 29, 2012
'South Park' to take on GOP debates
Article // March 26, 2012
