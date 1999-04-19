South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut

The search for a ''South Park'' theme song performer
Anne Murray declines, leaving producers scrambling for another Canadian singer
South Park's Oscar Snub
This week in Hollywood
No Oscar for the musical ''South Park'' --
The movie's score can't be nominated, so why didn't Trey Parker hire Aerosmith to sing a sappy ballad?
'South Park': Bigger, Longer & Unkind
The perverse, hilarious movie, based on the Comedy Central hit, skewers celebrities young and old
Burning Questions: ''South Park''
We find out how Matt Stone and Trey Parker got in that timely ''Star Wars'' joke in ''Bigger, Longer, and Uncut''