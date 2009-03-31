Smashing Pumpkins

Hear The Smashing Pumpkins’ first new song with James Iha in 18 years, Solara

Smashing Pumpkins recreate 'Siamese Dream' album cover with original models

Smashing Pumpkins reunite for tour — without D'arcy Wretzky

Smashing Pumpkins reunite for concert with James Iha

See Smashing Pumpkins cover Hole's 'Malibu'

The 'In Plainsong' tour opener also included David Bowie's 'Space Oddity'
Smashing Pumpkins announce spring tour

Smashing Pumpkins tour to include original drummer

Travel back to the late '90s with Puff Daddy's Smashing Pumpkins remix

Rolling Stones tongue logo gets Shepard Fairey makeover

Justin Bieber's 'Believe' hits No. 1

Billy Corgan justifies his continuing Pumpkinhood

Happy Birthday, D'arcy Wretzky of the Smashing Pumpkins! Where the heck are you?

Smashing Pumpkins: Who should be their new drummer?

Article // March 31, 2009
Smashing Pumpkins: And then there was one...

Article // March 21, 2009
