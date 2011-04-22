Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Smallville
Chevron Right
Smallville
Share
Smallville
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the action and heartbreak of Clark Kent — before he was all things Super
Most Recent
Why 'Smallville' alum Michael Rosenbaum won't play Lex Luthor for 'Crisis on Infinite Earths'
Why
Smallville
alum Michael Rosenbaum won't play Lex Luthor for 'Crisis on Infinite Earths'
Read More
Next
'Smallville' alum Allison Mack arrested on suspicion of sex trafficking
Smallville
's Allison Mack arrested on suspicion of sex trafficking
Read More
Next
Funko unveils 'Gossip Girl,' 'It,' 'Ready Player One' POP! figures and more
Funko unveils
Gossip Girl
,
It
,
Ready Player One
POP! figures and more
Read More
Next
'Smallville' star Tom Welling breaks silence on series finale suit-up
Smallville
's Tom Welling breaks silence on series finale suit-up
Read More
Next
'Supernatural' writer reveals 'Smallville' crossover that never happened
Supernatural: Jackson Stewart talks Smallville crossover
Read More
Next
'Smallville,' 'Blair Witch Project' headed to Hulu in October
Hulu: Smallville, Blair Witch Project, and more coming in October
'Spectre' and the final 'Hunger Games' movie will also join the party
Read More
Next
More Smallville
'The O.C.' is coming to Hulu in April
The O.C. is coming to Hulu in April
'Southland' and 'Smallville' also join the streaming site
Read More
Next
'Emily Owens M.D.' star Justin Hartley on directing and 'Smallville'
'Emily Owens M.D.' star Justin Hartley on directing and 'Smallville'
Read More
Next
Kristin Kreuk cast in 'Beauty and the Beast' pilot
Kristin Kreuk cast in 'Beauty and the Beast' pilot
Read More
Next
'Harry's Law' review: David E. Kelley's Wonder Woman reaches TV
'Harry's Law' review: David E. Kelley's Wonder Woman reaches TV
Read More
Next
'Smallville' producers talk Michael Rosenbaum's exit, Lex's legacy
'Smallville' producers talk Michael Rosenbaum's exit, Lex's legacy
Read More
Next
'Charlie's Angels' RIP: 'Angels in Chains'? Maybe Erica Durance should have starred in a different, solo-angel show...
'Charlie's Angels' RIP: 'Angels in Chains'? Maybe Erica Durance should have starred in a different, solo-angel show...
Read More
Next
'Smallville' recap: Flights! Tights! Lex! Did 'Finale' satisfy? ALSO: Were we set up for a sequel series?
Close
Close
Previous
'Smallville' finale: Let's celebrate 10 years of service with a quote-a-thon
Smallville recap: To Have And To Hold. Or Not.
'Smallville' recap: Gladiator Superman gets caught in Zod's game of thrones. Get to the wedding already!
'Smallville': Justin Hartley directs 'Dominion'
'Smallville' recap: A timely 'Booster' shot of comic book fanboy fun
Next
All Smallville
'Smallville': Eric Martsolf on arrival of Booster Gold, Tom Welling's directing skills
'Smallville': Eric Martsolf on arrival of Booster Gold, Tom Welling's directing skills
Article
//
April 22, 2011
Read More
Next
'Smallville' recap: Going 'Fringe' and finding home
'Smallville' recap: Going 'Fringe' and finding home
Article
//
April 16, 2011
Read More
Next
Ratings: 'Smallville,' 'Friday Night Lights,' 'Fringe' return; 'Shark Tank' climbs
Ratings: 'Smallville,' 'Friday Night Lights,' 'Fringe' return; 'Shark Tank' climbs
Article
//
April 16, 2011
Read More
Next
'Smallville' scoop: 'We're not really promising a wedding at this point,' exec producer says
'Smallville' scoop: 'We're not really promising a wedding at this point,' exec producer says
Article
//
April 08, 2011
Read More
Next
'Smallville': Sighing over the cliches of 'Scion'
'Smallville': Sighing over the cliches of 'Scion'
Article
//
March 05, 2011
Read More
Next
'Smallville': Superman and Lois throw a party, get a 'Hangover'
'Smallville': Superman and Lois throw a party, get a 'Hangover'
Article
//
February 26, 2011
Read More
Next
'Smallville': Clark gets glasses! Solving Superman's secret identity problem with 'Masquerade'
'Smallville': Clark gets glasses! Solving Superman's secret identity problem with 'Masquerade'
Article
//
February 19, 2011
Read More
Next
'Smallville' vet joining 'Warehouse 13' -- EXCLUSIVE
'Smallville' vet joining 'Warehouse 13' -- EXCLUSIVE
Article
//
February 17, 2011
Read More
Next
'Smallville': Winners and Luthors
'Smallville': Winners and Luthors
Article
//
February 12, 2011
Read More
Next
'Smallville' gets two-hour series finale
'Smallville' gets two-hour series finale
Article
//
February 07, 2011
Read More
Next
'Smallville' returns: Welcome to the matrix!
'Smallville' returns: Welcome to the matrix!
Article
//
February 05, 2011
Read More
Next
'Smallville' and 'Supernatural' return tonight. Hip, hip... (Plus, a scooplet!)
'Smallville' and 'Supernatural' return tonight. Hip, hip... (Plus, a scooplet!)
Article
//
February 04, 2011
Read More
Next
CW pushes 'Smallville,' 'Supernatural' -- Here's why
CW pushes 'Smallville,' 'Supernatural' -- Here's why
Article
//
January 27, 2011
Read More
Next
'Smallville' casts Blue Beetle -- EXCLUSIVE
'Smallville' casts Blue Beetle -- EXCLUSIVE
Article
//
January 21, 2011
Read More
Next
'The Cape' premiere review: Will you commit to this new super-hero saga?
'The Cape' premiere review: Will you commit to this new super-hero saga?
Comic-Con
//
January 09, 2011
Read More
Next
'Smallville' recap: Clark and Lois get engaged, and a super-hero dies
'Smallville' recap: Clark and Lois get engaged, and a super-hero dies
Article
//
December 10, 2010
Read More
Next
'Smallville' recap: The return of Luthor
'Smallville' recap: The return of Luthor
Article
//
December 03, 2010
Read More
Next
'Smallville' recap: Aquaman, water-boarding, and a 'Patriot'
'Smallville' recap: Aquaman, water-boarding, and a 'Patriot'
Article
//
November 19, 2010
Read More
Next
'Smallville' recap: 'Abandoned': Teri Hatcher, as Lois' mom, upstaged by Julian Sands, Helen Slater, and Lindsay Hartley
'Smallville' recap: 'Abandoned': Teri Hatcher, as Lois' mom, upstaged by Julian Sands, Helen Slater, and Lindsay Hartley
Article
//
November 13, 2010
Read More
Next
Teri Hatcher visits 'Smallville': Who is the best Lois Lane?
Teri Hatcher visits 'Smallville': Who is the best Lois Lane?
Article
//
November 12, 2010
Read More
Next
'Smallville' recap: Clark, Lois, and the Vigilante Registration Act
'Smallville' recap: Clark, Lois, and the Vigilante Registration Act
Article
//
November 05, 2010
Read More
Next
'Smallville' recap: A 'Harvest' of pitchforks, baldness, and sex
'Smallville' recap: A 'Harvest' of pitchforks, baldness, and sex
Article
//
October 29, 2010
Read More
Next
'Smallville' recap: 'Isis' is nice, but Lois is better
'Smallville' recap: 'Isis' is nice, but Lois is better
Article
//
October 22, 2010
Read More
Next
'Smallville' recap: The 200th episode was a fine 'Homecoming'
'Smallville' recap: The 200th episode was a fine 'Homecoming'
Article
//
October 15, 2010
Read More
Next
'Smallville' recap: 'Supergirl,' secret identities, and latex
'Smallville' recap: 'Supergirl,' secret identities, and latex
Article
//
October 09, 2010
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.