It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the action and heartbreak of Clark Kent — before he was all things Super

Why 'Smallville' alum Michael Rosenbaum won't play Lex Luthor for 'Crisis on Infinite Earths'

'Smallville' alum Allison Mack arrested on suspicion of sex trafficking

Funko unveils 'Gossip Girl,' 'It,' 'Ready Player One' POP! figures and more

'Smallville' star Tom Welling breaks silence on series finale suit-up

'Supernatural' writer reveals 'Smallville' crossover that never happened

'Smallville,' 'Blair Witch Project' headed to Hulu in October

'Spectre' and the final 'Hunger Games' movie will also join the party
'The O.C.' is coming to Hulu in April

'Southland' and 'Smallville' also join the streaming site
'Emily Owens M.D.' star Justin Hartley on directing and 'Smallville'

Kristin Kreuk cast in 'Beauty and the Beast' pilot

'Harry's Law' review: David E. Kelley's Wonder Woman reaches TV

'Smallville' producers talk Michael Rosenbaum's exit, Lex's legacy

'Charlie's Angels' RIP: 'Angels in Chains'? Maybe Erica Durance should have starred in a different, solo-angel show...

'Smallville' recap: Flights! Tights! Lex! Did 'Finale' satisfy? ALSO: Were we set up for a sequel series?

'Smallville': Eric Martsolf on arrival of Booster Gold, Tom Welling's directing skills

Article // April 22, 2011
'Smallville' recap: Going 'Fringe' and finding home

Article // April 16, 2011
Ratings: 'Smallville,' 'Friday Night Lights,' 'Fringe' return; 'Shark Tank' climbs

Article // April 16, 2011
'Smallville' scoop: 'We're not really promising a wedding at this point,' exec producer says

Article // April 08, 2011
'Smallville': Sighing over the cliches of 'Scion'

Article // March 05, 2011
'Smallville': Superman and Lois throw a party, get a 'Hangover'

Article // February 26, 2011
'Smallville': Clark gets glasses! Solving Superman's secret identity problem with 'Masquerade'

Article // February 19, 2011
'Smallville' vet joining 'Warehouse 13' -- EXCLUSIVE

Article // February 17, 2011
'Smallville': Winners and Luthors

Article // February 12, 2011
'Smallville' gets two-hour series finale

Article // February 07, 2011
'Smallville' returns: Welcome to the matrix!

Article // February 05, 2011
'Smallville' and 'Supernatural' return tonight. Hip, hip... (Plus, a scooplet!)

Article // February 04, 2011
CW pushes 'Smallville,' 'Supernatural' -- Here's why

Article // January 27, 2011
'Smallville' casts Blue Beetle -- EXCLUSIVE

Article // January 21, 2011
'The Cape' premiere review: Will you commit to this new super-hero saga?

Comic-Con // January 09, 2011
'Smallville' recap: Clark and Lois get engaged, and a super-hero dies

Article // December 10, 2010
'Smallville' recap: The return of Luthor

Article // December 03, 2010
'Smallville' recap: Aquaman, water-boarding, and a 'Patriot'

Article // November 19, 2010
'Smallville' recap: 'Abandoned': Teri Hatcher, as Lois' mom, upstaged by Julian Sands, Helen Slater, and Lindsay Hartley

Article // November 13, 2010
Teri Hatcher visits 'Smallville': Who is the best Lois Lane?

Article // November 12, 2010
'Smallville' recap: Clark, Lois, and the Vigilante Registration Act

Article // November 05, 2010
'Smallville' recap: A 'Harvest' of pitchforks, baldness, and sex

Article // October 29, 2010
'Smallville' recap: 'Isis' is nice, but Lois is better

Article // October 22, 2010
'Smallville' recap: The 200th episode was a fine 'Homecoming'

Article // October 15, 2010
'Smallville' recap: 'Supergirl,' secret identities, and latex

Article // October 09, 2010
