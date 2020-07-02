Slumdog Millionaire

Most Recent

Slumdog Millionaire
'Slumdog Millionaire' creators help kids
Danny Boyle and producer Christian Colson have vowed to helped the impoverished child stars of their Oscar winning film
A 'Slumdog Millionaire' journey
How the Best Picture winner has changed the lives of major players Danny Boyle, Freida Pinto, Dev Patel, and more
'Slumdog Millionaire' leads the pack
How a no-star, subtitle-laden indie emerged as an unlikely Oscar front-runner
'Wendy and Lucy' keeps it real
Mark Harris tells us why the tiny Michelle Williams film's hold on reality means it won't be an Oscar contender
Slumdog Millionaire
Advertisement

More Slumdog Millionaire

'Slumdog': To Mumbai, with love
Terrorism in India has given Danny Boyle's homage to the city -- and Best Picture hopeful -- a tragic undertone
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com