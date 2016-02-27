Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Sleepy Hollow
Chevron Right
Sleepy Hollow
Share
Sleepy Hollow
Most Recent
'Sleepy Hollow' canceled by Fox
Sleepy Hollow
canceled by Fox
Read More
Next
'Sleepy Hollow' EP breaks down Crane's big choice
Sleepy Hollow
EP on season-ending twist: 'Sold my soul? It's Tuesday'
Read More
Next
'Sleepy Hollow' EP teases 'satisfying' season ender
Sleepy Hollow
EP teases 'satisfying' season ender
Read More
Next
'Sleepy Hollow': Everything we know about season 4
Sleepy Hollow season 4: Everything we know
Read More
Next
'Sleepy Hollow': Jeremy Davies joins cast as 'eccentric' billionaire
Sleepy Hollow: Jeremy Davies joins cast as eccentric billionaire
Read More
Next
'Sleepy Hollow' casts 'True Blood' actress as Homeland Security agent
Sleepy Hollow casts Janina Gavankar as Homeland Security agent
Gavankar's Diana has a 'connection' to Crane
Read More
Next
More Sleepy Hollow
'Sleepy Hollow' loses two more series regulars before season 4
Sleepy Hollow: Lance Gross, Jessica Camacho exit
Read More
Next
'Sleepy Hollow' returning for fourth year on Fox
Sleepy Hollow returning for fourth year on Fox
Read More
Next
'Sleepy Hollow' finale recap: 'Ragnarok'
Sleepy Hollow season 2 finale recap: Ragnarok
Read More
Next
'Sleepy Hollow' clip: Crane and Abbie keep a secret from Betsy
Sleepy Hollow exclusive clip: Crane and Abbie keep a secret from Betsy
Read More
Next
'Sleepy Hollow': Network releases statement on that shocking death
Sleepy Hollow shocking death: Network releases statement on season 3 finale
Read More
Next
'Sleepy Hollow' showrunner talks [SPOILER]'s death
Sleepy Hollow death: Showrunner Clifton Campbell on season 3 finale
Read More
Next
Sleepy Hollow recap: Delaware
The fight to stop the Hidden One endangers a member of Team Witness
Close
Close
Previous
Sleepy Hollow: Zach Appelman on that brutal twist in Delware
Sleepy Hollow recap: Dawn's Early Light
Sleepy Hollow recap: Incommunicado
Sleepy Hollow recap: Into the Wild
Sleepy Hollow recap: Dark Mirror
Next
All Sleepy Hollow
'Sleepy Hollow' recap: 'Sins of the Father'
Sleepy Hollow recap: Sins of the Father
Article
//
February 27, 2016
Read More
Next
'Sleepy Hollow' recap: 'Kindred Spirits'
Sleepy Hollow recap: Kindred Spirits
Article
//
February 20, 2016
Read More
Next
'Sleepy Hollow': Maya Kazan breaks down the big change in Zoe and Crane's relationship
Sleepy Hollow: Maya Kazan breaks down the big change in Zoe and Crane's relationship
Article
//
February 19, 2016
Read More
Next
'Sleepy Hollow': Maya Kazan teases 'tension' for Zoe and Crane
Sleepy Hollow: Maya Kazan teases tension for Zoe and Crane
Article
//
February 18, 2016
Read More
Next
'Sleepy Hollow' recap: 'Incident at Stone Manor'
Sleepy Hollow recap: Incident at Stone Manor
Article
//
February 13, 2016
Read More
Next
'Sleepy Hollow' recap: 'One Life'
Sleepy Hollow recap: One Life
Article
//
February 06, 2016
Read More
Next
'Sleepy Hollow': Lyndie Greenwood teases the search for Abbie
Sleepy Hollow: Lyndie Greenwood teases the search for Abbie
Article
//
February 04, 2016
Read More
Next
Best of 2015: How 'Sleepy Hollow' baffled Crane with a phone (again)
EW's Best of 2015: Sleepy Hollow's slide to unlock moment
Article
//
December 14, 2015
Read More
Next
'Sleepy Hollow' recap: 'Novus Ordo Seclorum'
Sleepy Hollow recap: Novus Ordo Seclorum
Article
//
November 20, 2015
Read More
Next
Crane goes to a toga party in exclusive 'Sleepy Hollow' clip
Sleepy Hollow exclusive clip: Crane goes to a toga party in Novus Ordo Seclorum
Article
//
November 19, 2015
Read More
Next
'Sleepy Hollow' casts 'NYPD Blue' alum as Abbie and Jenny's father
Sleepy Hollow: James McDaniel cast as Abbie and Jenny's father
Article
//
November 13, 2015
Read More
Next
'Sleepy Hollow' recap: 'The Art of War'
Sleepy Hollow recap: The Art of War
Article
//
November 13, 2015
Read More
Next
'Sleepy Hollow' recap: 'This Red Lady from Caribee'
Sleepy Hollow recap: This Red Lady from Caribee
Article
//
November 06, 2015
Read More
Next
Crane goes on a date in exclusive 'Sleepy Hollow' clip
Sleepy Hollow clip: Crane goes on a date
Article
//
November 04, 2015
Read More
Next
'Sleepy Hollow' recap: 'Dead Men Tell No Tales'
Sleepy Hollow recap: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Article
//
October 30, 2015
Read More
Next
'Sleepy Hollow' recap: 'The Sisters Mills'
Sleepy Hollow recap: The Sisters Mills
Article
//
October 23, 2015
Read More
Next
Crane tries his hand at comedy in exclusive 'Sleepy Hollow' sneak peek
Sleepy Hollow sneak peek: Crane tries his hand at comedy in 'The Sisters Mills'
Article
//
October 22, 2015
Read More
Next
'Sleepy Hollow' recap: 'Blood and Fear'
Sleepy Hollow recap: Blood and Fear
Article
//
October 15, 2015
Read More
Next
Crane makes a life-altering decision in exclusive 'Sleepy Hollow' clip
Sleepy Hollow sneak peek at Blood and Fear
Article
//
October 15, 2015
Read More
Next
'Sleepy Hollow': 'Bones' crossover, shipping, and more on what's in store for season 3
Sleepy Hollow: Bones crossover, shipping, and more on what's in store for season 3
Article
//
October 13, 2015
Read More
Next
Sleepy Hollow' EP at Comic Con: Someone is going to switch sides
Sleepy Hollow EP at New York Comic Con: Someone is going to switch sides
Comic-Con
//
October 11, 2015
Read More
Next
'Sleepy Hollow' recap: 'Whispers in the Dark'
Sleepy Hollow recap: Whispers in the Dark
Article
//
October 09, 2015
Read More
Next
'Sleepy Hollow': 6 reasons we're optimistic about season 3
Sleepy Hollow season 3: Six reasons we're optimistic
Article
//
October 02, 2015
Read More
Next
'Sleepy Hollow' recap: 'I, Witness'
Sleepy Hollow recap: I, Witness
Article
//
October 02, 2015
Read More
Next
'Sleepy Hollow' star Tom Mison teases Abbie and Crane's season 3 dynamic
'Sleepy Hollow' star Tom Mison teases Abbie and Crane's season 3 dynamic
Article
//
September 30, 2015
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.