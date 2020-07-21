Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Why we can't wait to see ''Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow''

We count down fall 2004's most anticipated films. Prepare for a season of silly superheroes, stars playing other stars, and dysfunctional family follies
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

''Sky Captain'' -- and nine other CGI milestones

We trace the benchmarks of computer-generated imagery in film, from the T-1000 to ''Sky Captain'''s retro chic
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Adventure! Romance! Giant robots! Sky Captain takes off by going back to the future.
''Sky Captain'''s style is retro and futuristic

The film's costume designer talks about the varied influences he drew inspiration from for the stars' wardrobe
Behind ''Sky Captain'''s bluescreen

Kerry Conran's new film goes back to the future with risky techniques
Gwyneth: mom or movie star?

Just as she draws attention for two upcoming films, Gwyneth Paltrow is stepping out of the spotlight to focus on a different sort of drama: motherhood.
Will ''Sky Captain'' be one of Gwyneth's last films?

The Oscar-winning actress admits she's considering dropping out of the spotlight to focus on a new project: raising baby Apple
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Who's back from the grave in ''Sky Captain''?

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

