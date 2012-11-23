Silver Linings Playbook

Most Recent

Inside the big gamble (and triumph) of Silver Linings Playbook
Silver Linings Playbook alternate ending
'Silver Linings' director David O. Russell gets L.A. Film Fest award
'Silver Linings' Lovefest
Why Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, and David O. Russell plan to keep on collaborating.
'Silver Linings Playbook' costume designer on dressing Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper for their big dance number
Q&A with 'Silver Linings Playbook' author Matthew Quick
Advertisement

More Silver Linings Playbook

Box office update: 'Warm Bodies' warms up the chart with $8.7 million on Friday
Editor's Note: Feb. 8 2013
EW's managing editor Jess Cagle talks about his time at Sundance
Lance Armstrong? Bradley Cooper says talk is premature
DreamWorks acquires 'Silver Linings Playbook' author's new manuscript
Oscar reactions: Jennifer Lawrence talks texting 'Silver Linings Playbook' cast a picture of Obama on a unicorn
This was the year that ... Jennifer Lawrence wowed us in a blockbuster and an Oscar contender (and spilled wine on a legend)
'Silver Linings Playbook' scores big at Satellite Awards

All Silver Linings Playbook

The softer side of David O. Russell
Article // November 23, 2012
Silver Linings Playbook Review
Article // November 16, 2012
Holiday preview: Bradley Cooper
Article // November 02, 2012
New 'Silver Linings Playbook' trailer
Article // October 11, 2012
Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper in 'Silver Linings Playbook' trailer
Article // June 28, 2012
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com