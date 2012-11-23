Silver Linings Playbook

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
EW.com
TV
All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
Recaps
What to Watch
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
All Music
Music Reviews
What to Watch
All What to Watch
What to Watch Podcast Episodes
TV Reviews
Movie Reviews
BINGE
All BINGE
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes
Recaps
Survivor
This is Us
RuPaul's Drag Race
Stranger Things
The Boys
The Blacklist
The Walking Dead
Better Call Saul
The Awardist
All The Awardist
The Awardist Podcast Episodes
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Books
All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore EW.com
EW.com
EW.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Hell-raisers: The Boys season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Hell-raisers:
The Boys
season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Just because they're Emmy nominated doesn't mean The Boys are pulling their punches. Here, the team dives into what might be "the most insane season of TV ever filmed."
Read More
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, here are all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Read More
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of Top Gun: Maverick
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of
Top Gun: Maverick
The actors playing the next generation of pilots in the action sequel felt the need for lots of cocktails.
Read More
TV
TV
See All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
Recaps
What to Watch
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
Movies
See All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
Music
See All Music
Music Reviews
What to Watch
What to Watch
See All What to Watch
What to Watch Podcast Episodes
TV Reviews
Movie Reviews
BINGE
BINGE
See All BINGE
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes
Recaps
Survivor
This is Us
RuPaul's Drag Race
Stranger Things
The Boys
The Blacklist
The Walking Dead
Better Call Saul
The Awardist
The Awardist
See All The Awardist
The Awardist Podcast Episodes
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Books
Books
See All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Theater
See All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Events
See All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Home
Silver Linings Playbook
Silver Linings Playbook
Share
Silver Linings Playbook
Most Recent
Silver Linings Playbook
Inside the big gamble (and triumph) of
Silver Linings Playbook
Read More
Silver Linings Playbook alternate ending
Read More
THE EVIDENCE: The Fighter (2010), Silver Linings Playbook (2012) WHY HIM: It's a pleasure to watch a director's career come into sudden, exhilarating focus. That's
'Silver Linings' director David O. Russell gets L.A. Film Fest award
Read More
'Silver Linings' Lovefest
Why Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, and David O. Russell plan to keep on collaborating.
Read More
Silver Linings Playbook
'Silver Linings Playbook' costume designer on dressing Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper for their big dance number
Read More
Silver Linings Playbook
Q&A with 'Silver Linings Playbook' author Matthew Quick
Read More
Advertisement
More Silver Linings Playbook
WARM BODIES
Box office update: 'Warm Bodies' warms up the chart with $8.7 million on Friday
Editor's Note: Feb. 8 2013
EW's managing editor Jess Cagle talks about his time at Sundance
Bradley Cooper
Lance Armstrong? Bradley Cooper says talk is premature
MATTHEW QUICK
DreamWorks acquires 'Silver Linings Playbook' author's new manuscript
Oscar reactions: Jennifer Lawrence talks texting 'Silver Linings Playbook' cast a picture of Obama on a unicorn
This was the year that ... Jennifer Lawrence wowed us in a blockbuster and an Oscar contender (and spilled wine on a legend)
SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOK
'Silver Linings Playbook' scores big at Satellite Awards
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence: Entertainer of the Year
Jennifer Lawrence: 2012 Entertainers of the year
The little film that should: 'Silver Linings Playbook'
Slp Deniro Cooper
Harvey Weinstein lashes at NFL for dropping 'Silver Linings' interview
Soundbites: Nov. 23, 2012
All Silver Linings Playbook
The softer side of David O. Russell
Article
//
November 23, 2012
FOOTBALL FEVER Bradley Cooper moves back in with his parents after a stint at a mental institution in Silver Linings Playbook
Silver Linings Playbook Review
Article
//
November 16, 2012
Holiday preview: Bradley Cooper
Article
//
November 02, 2012
New 'Silver Linings Playbook' trailer
Article
//
October 11, 2012
Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper in 'Silver Linings Playbook' trailer
Article
//
June 28, 2012
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
EW.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.