Are the crop circles in ''Signs'' for real?
They are the subject of M. Night Shyamalan's new movie -- but are they messages from aliens or just a big hoax?Read More
Night Of The Living Dread
M. Night Shyamalan aims to scare up 'Sixth Sense'-like success with the thriller SIGNS.Read More
Director aims to scare up success with ''Signs''
M. Night Shyamalan got hot with ''The Sixth Sense,'' cooled down fast with ''Unbreakable,'' and now is attempting to slay his demons with his Mel Gibson thrillerRead More