Sideways

Most Recent

Lisa Schwarzbaum's 10 best movies of the decade
Sideways
Q&A with ''Sideways'' star Thomas Haden Church
The Oscar nominee tells us about a deleted scene and why ''big words'' were used in the commentary tracks on the DVD of Alexander Payne's latest film
''Sideways'' sweeps the Independent Spirit Awards
The pre-Oscar ceremony recognizes many films snubbed by the Academy
''Sideways'' sweeps Indie Spirit Awards
The wine-soaked comedy wins six prizes, including Best Feature, at the pre-Oscar awards ceremony
The surprise in the ''Sideways''' screenplay
Here's what we found in the published screenplay of the award-winning movie
Advertisement

More Sideways

EW's Great Performances of 2004
Virginia Madsen delivers a memorable performance in ''Sideways''
What's up with ''Sideways''?
''Sideways'' reminds us of ''Swingers''
Sideways
Sideways
''About Schmidt'' director plans another road trip
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com