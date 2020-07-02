Memorable movie stripteases
Paging Dr. Love! The male revue at the center of ''Magic Mike'' brings a little macho spice to Hollywood's long parade of skin-revealing films. Our writers weigh in on other indelible strip scenes.
'Showgirls': Battle of the sequels
Thanks to two loyal fans, a rabid cult following, and 15 years, the stripper drama is getting a nice pair of follow-ups
Showgirls
EW road tests such features as the commentary, trivia, and game
A look at what MPAA ratings mean for movies
Is an NC-17 rating the kiss of death for movies like ''Young Adam''?
Splashy rereleases
Films like ''Heavy Metal'' and ''Giant'' are seeing the light for the second time
TOUGH GUYS DON'T SING
ROBERT DAVI OF 'SHOWGIRLS'