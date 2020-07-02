Showgirls

Memorable movie stripteases
Paging Dr. Love! The male revue at the center of ''Magic Mike'' brings a little macho spice to Hollywood's long parade of skin-revealing films. Our writers weigh in on other indelible strip scenes.
'Showgirls': Battle of the sequels
Thanks to two loyal fans, a rabid cult following, and 15 years, the stripper drama is getting a nice pair of follow-ups
Showgirls
EW road tests such features as the commentary, trivia, and game
A look at what MPAA ratings mean for movies
Is an NC-17 rating the kiss of death for movies like ''Young Adam''?
Splashy rereleases
Films like ''Heavy Metal'' and ''Giant'' are seeing the light for the second time
TOUGH GUYS DON'T SING
ROBERT DAVI OF 'SHOWGIRLS'
1995 The Year That Was/Non Events
MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER FAILURES
Online with a ''Showgirls'' stripper
Here?s your chance to chat with Nomi, the character played by Elizabeth Berkley
Flash-in-the-pan dance
The skinny on 'Showgirls'
The future of NC-17
Showgirls
'Showgirls' makes its mark on Hollywood

The sexy new Elizabeth Berkley flick spurs a slew of upcoming stories about the world of exotic dancing

