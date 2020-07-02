Jonathan Demme: Shots Fired cast, EPs honor late director
He helmed Wednesday's 'Shots Fired,' his final work as a director
Shots Fired recap: 'Before the Storm'
The search for Joey Campbell's killer points to a strange police department program
Shots Fired recap: 'Truth'
Preston and Ashe investigate Lt. Breeland while Gov. Eamons unveils her new education proposal
Aisha Hinds previews Harriet Tubman's solo episode of Underground
The actress explains how she prepared for 'the 1800s version of a TED Talk'
Shots Fired recap: 'Somebody's Son'
The continuing investigations force characters into some unwelcome revelations
Shots Fired recap: 'Betrayal of Trust'
Personal and professional tensions rise as the police shooting investigation continues