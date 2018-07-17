Shazam!

Most Recent

'Shazam 2' is happening, release date revealed

Shazam 2 is happening, release date revealed

Read More
'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi to host 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Sha-what?! Shazam! star Zachary Levi to host 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Read More
Why 'Shazam!' is a must-see for fans of 'The O.C.'

Why Shazam! is a must-see for fans of The O.C.

Read More
Would it be better to have Shazam's powers or your own Kazaam? An EW investigation

Would it be better to have the powers of Shazam or your own Kazaam? An EW investigation

Read More
'Shazam!' post-credits caterpillar scene explained

Shazam! post-credits caterpillar scene explained

Read More
'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi answers 8 stupid questions

Shazam! star Zachary Levi answers 8 stupid questions

Read More

More Shazam!

Zachary Levi turns James Corden into Shazam! in a super-spoof

Zachary Levi turns James Corden into Shazam! in a super-spoof

Read More
Zachary Levi is great as 'Shazam!' — but is that enough?: EW review

Zachary Levi is great as Shazam! — but is that enough?: EW review

Read More
New 'Shazam' trailer is full of first-look footage

New Shazam trailer is full of never-before-seen footage

Read More
5 comics to read this December, featuring lost kings and new wizards

5 comics to read this December, featuring lost kings and new wizards

Read More
Geoff Johns explains why he wanted to give 'Shazam' a bigger spotlight on page and screen

Geoff Johns explains why he wanted to give Shazam a bigger spotlight on both page and screen

Read More
'Shazam!' reveals first cryptic details on the film's mysterious villain

Shazam! reveals first details on the film's mysterious villain

Read More

Shazam! director says film will avoid 'Captain Marvel' name

All Shazam!

'Shazam!' on EW's special Comic-Con cover: 'It's "Superman" meets "Big"'

Shazam! on EW's special Comic-Con cover: 'It's Superman meets Big'

Comic-Con // July 17, 2018
Read More
'Shazam!' second official photo reveals a supercharged Zachary Levi

Shazam! second official photo reveals a supercharged Zachary Levi

Movies // July 16, 2018
Read More
'Shazam!' reveals Zachary Levi’s costume in first official photo

Shazam! reveals Zachary Levi’s costume in first official photo

Comic-Con // July 16, 2018
Read More
DC's 'Shazam!' casts 'Guardians' actor Djimon Hounsou as the wizard

DC's Shazam! casts Guardians actor Djimon Hounsou as the Wizard

Movies // July 10, 2018
Read More
DC's 'Shazam!' movie sets 2019 release date

DC's Shazam! movie sets 2019 release date

Movies // January 12, 2018
Read More
DC's 'Shazam' summons 'Chuck' star Zachary Levi for lead role

DC's Shazam summons Chuck star Zachary Levi for lead role

Movies // October 27, 2017
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com