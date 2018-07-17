Top Navigation
'Shazam 2' is happening, release date revealed
Shazam 2
is happening, release date revealed
Read More
Next
'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi to host 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Sha-what?!
Shazam!
star Zachary Levi to host 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Read More
Next
Why 'Shazam!' is a must-see for fans of 'The O.C.'
Why
Shazam!
is a must-see for fans of
The O.C.
Read More
Next
Would it be better to have Shazam's powers or your own Kazaam? An EW investigation
Would it be better to have the powers of Shazam or your own Kazaam? An EW investigation
Read More
Next
'Shazam!' post-credits caterpillar scene explained
Shazam!
post-credits caterpillar scene explained
Read More
Next
'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi answers 8 stupid questions
Shazam!
star Zachary Levi answers 8 stupid questions
Read More
Next
More Shazam!
Zachary Levi turns James Corden into Shazam! in a super-spoof
Zachary Levi turns James Corden into Shazam! in a super-spoof
Read More
Next
Zachary Levi is great as 'Shazam!' — but is that enough?: EW review
Zachary Levi is great as
Shazam!
— but is that enough?: EW review
Read More
Next
New 'Shazam' trailer is full of first-look footage
New
Shazam
trailer is full of never-before-seen footage
Read More
Next
5 comics to read this December, featuring lost kings and new wizards
5 comics to read this December, featuring lost kings and new wizards
Read More
Next
Geoff Johns explains why he wanted to give 'Shazam' a bigger spotlight on page and screen
Geoff Johns explains why he wanted to give
Shazam
a bigger spotlight on both page and screen
Read More
Next
'Shazam!' reveals first cryptic details on the film's mysterious villain
Shazam!
reveals first details on the film's mysterious villain
Read More
Next
Shazam!
director says film will avoid 'Captain Marvel' name
Shazam!
trailer released: See Zachary Levi as DC's new superhero
Even Zachary Levi is confused by the
Shazam
vs.
Kazaam
mix-up
Sha-what? Everything DC’s
Shazam!
movie gets confused with
Shazam could join with Justice League characters in future movies
First
Shazam!
photo revealing Asher Angel as young Billy Batson
Next
All Shazam!
'Shazam!' on EW's special Comic-Con cover: 'It's "Superman" meets "Big"'
Comic-Con // July 17, 2018
Shazam!
on EW's special Comic-Con cover: 'It's
Superman
meets
Big
'
Comic-Con
//
July 17, 2018
Read More
Next
'Shazam!' second official photo reveals a supercharged Zachary Levi
Movies // July 16, 2018
Shazam!
second official photo reveals a supercharged Zachary Levi
Movies
//
July 16, 2018
Read More
Next
'Shazam!' reveals Zachary Levi's costume in first official photo
Comic-Con // July 16, 2018
Shazam!
reveals Zachary Levi’s costume in first official photo
Comic-Con
//
July 16, 2018
Read More
Next
DC's 'Shazam!' casts 'Guardians' actor Djimon Hounsou as the wizard
Movies // July 10, 2018
DC's
Shazam!
casts
Guardians
actor Djimon Hounsou as the Wizard
Movies
//
July 10, 2018
Read More
Next
DC's 'Shazam!' movie sets 2019 release date
DC's
Shazam!
movie sets 2019 release date
Movies
//
January 12, 2018
Read More
Next
DC's 'Shazam' summons 'Chuck' star Zachary Levi for lead role
Movies // October 27, 2017
DC's
Shazam
summons
Chuck
star Zachary Levi for lead role
Movies
//
October 27, 2017
Read More
Next
