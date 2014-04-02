Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Sharknado
Chevron Right
Sharknado
Share
Sharknado
Most Recent
Watch James Corden and Victoria Beckham save the city from a Shaqnado
Watch James Corden and Victoria Beckham save the city from a Shaqnado
Read More
Next
Time-travel 'Sharknado' movie to end franchise
Time-travel
Sharknado
movie to end franchise
Read More
Next
'Sharknado 5': A shark storms Buckingham Palace in exclusive clip
Sharknado 5:
A shark storms Buckingham Palace in exclusive clip
Read More
Next
Donald Trump was almost in 'Sharknado'
Donald Trump was almost in
Sharknado
Read More
Next
'Sharknado 5' trailer: 'Why does it always gotta be sharks?'
Sharknado 5
trailer: 'Why does it always gotta be sharks?'
Read More
Next
SYFY's Sharknado Week includes '5-Headed Shark Attack' movie
SYFY's Sharknado Week includes
5-Headed Shark Attack
movie
Prepare for a week's worth of programming about how sharks have zero chill
Read More
Next
More Sharknado
'Sharknado 5' plot and cast details tease a 'Global Swarming'
Sharknado 5
plot and cast details tease a
Global Swarming
Olivia Newton-John, Bret Michaels, Clay Aiken, and more to make cameos
Read More
Next
'Sharknado 5,' starring Ian Ziering and Tara Reid, is happening
Sharknado 5
, starring Ian Ziering and Tara Reid, is happening
The fifth installment of the Syfy franchise goes global
Read More
Next
Report: 'Sharknado 3' production halted by strike
Report: 'Sharknado 3' production halted by strike
Read More
Next
Mark Cuban, Ann Coulter in ‘Sharknado 3’
Mark Cuban and Ann Coulter cast in 'Sharknado 3' as president and VP
Read More
Next
Smell the Sharknado: Tara Reid has a perfume called 'Shark'
Smell the Sharknado: Tara Reid has a perfume called 'Shark'
Read More
Next
'Sharknado 2' becomes Syfy's most watched original movie
'Sharknado 2' becomes Syfy's most watched original movie
Read More
Next
'Sharknado 2' director on creating the movie's 'silly' theme song
Close
Close
Previous
You're not making it through 'Sharknado 2' without our drinking game
Learn 'How to Survive a Sharknado' in this useful excerpt
Syfy announces 'Sharknado Week'
'Blood Lake' trailer: See Shannen Doherty menaced by killer lampreys
'Sharknado 2' filmmakers crowdfunding for bonus scene: 'It will involve chainsaws'
Next
All Sharknado
Matt Lauer and Al Roker to appear in 'Sharknado 2'
Matt Lauer and Al Roker to appear in 'Sharknado 2'
Article
//
April 02, 2014
Read More
Next
'Sharknado 2' gets July premiere date
'Sharknado 2' gets July premiere date
Article
//
March 07, 2014
Read More
Next
'Sharknado 2': What we learned on the ridiculous sequel's set
'Sharknado 2': What we learned on the ridiculous sequel's set
Article
//
December 11, 2016
Read More
Next
'Sharknado' sequel adds Mark McGrath, Kelly Osbourne, more
'Sharknado' sequel adds Mark McGrath, Kelly Osbourne, more
Article
//
February 13, 2014
Read More
Next
'Sharknado' hits! How it happened
'Sharknado' hits! How it happened
Article
//
December 06, 2013
Read More
Next
'Sharknado' sequel title revealed!
'Sharknado' sequel title revealed!
Article
//
August 08, 2013
Read More
Next
'Sharknado' producer: Tara Reid isn't fired from sequel
'Sharknado' producer: Tara Reid isn't fired from sequel
Article
//
July 30, 2013
Read More
Next
'Sharknado' to hit movie theaters for one night only: Will you go?
'Sharknado' to hit movie theaters for one night only: Will you go?
Article
//
July 26, 2013
Read More
Next
'Sharknado's' Cassie Scerbo: 'My number one fear is sharks!'
'Sharknado's' Cassie Scerbo: 'My number one fear is sharks!'
Comic-Con
//
July 15, 2013
Read More
Next
EW Radio's Dalton Ross and Jessica Shaw talk 'Sharknado'
EW Radio's Dalton Ross and Jessica Shaw talk 'Sharknado'
Article
//
July 12, 2013
Read More
Next
'Sharknado' gives rise to perfect storm of Internet buzz
'Sharknado' gives rise to perfect storm of Internet buzz
Article
//
July 12, 2013
Read More
Next
'Sharknado': Another Syfy flick gone horribly right
'Sharknado': Another Syfy flick gone horribly right
Article
//
July 12, 2013
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.