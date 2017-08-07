Top Navigation
date 2017-08-07
Shadowhunters
Most Recent
'Shadowhunters' bosses reveal what would've happened in season 4 and beyond
Shadowhunters
bosses reveal what would've happened in season 4 and beyond
Read More
Next
'Shadowhunters' bosses break down the series finale, explain that ending
Shadowhunters bosses break down the series finale, explain that ending
Read More
Next
'Shadowhunters' cast members say goodbye to their characters in emotional video
Shadowhunters
cast members say goodbye to their characters in emotional video
Read More
Next
The 'Shadowhunters' series finale will be even longer than we thought
The
Shadowhunters
series finale will be even longer than we thought
Read More
Next
Jonathan and Clary enjoy Paris in 'Shadowhunters' sneak peek
Jonathan and Clary enjoy Paris in
Shadowhunters
sneak peek
Read More
Next
'Shadowhunters' final season trailer promises a wedding and a new Clary
Shadowhunters
final season trailer promises a wedding and a new Clary
Read More
Next
More Shadowhunters
Luke and Jace search for Clary in 'Shadowhunters' final season first look
Luke and Jace search for Clary in
Shadowhunters
final season first look
Read More
Next
'Shadowhunters' final season gets February premiere date
Shadowhunters
final season gets February premiere date
Read More
Next
'Shadowhunters' canceled at Freeform
Shadowhunters
canceled at Freeform
Read More
Next
'Shadowhunters' sneak peek: Alec tells Magnus he's 'nothing' without Jace
Shadowhunters
sneak peek: Alec tells Magnus he's 'nothing' without Jace
Read More
Next
'Shadowhunters': Dominic Sherwood says 'we haven't seen the worst of the Owl'
Shadowhunters
: Dominic Sherwood says 'we haven't seen the worst of the Owl'
Read More
Next
'Shadowhunters' sneak peek: Jace plans a date Clary's 'not going to forget'
Shadowhunters
sneak peek: Jace plans a date Clary's 'not going to forget'
Read More
Next
Shadowhunters
: Katherine McNamara previews Clary and Jace's 'real relationship' in season 3
Previous
Shadowhunters
season 3 trailer summons a 'mother' of a demon
Shadowhunters
first look: Chai Hansen joins season 3 as Jordan Kyle
Shadowhunters
season 3 gets 10 more episodes
Shadowhunters
finale: Katherine McNamara talks Clary's shocking decision
Shadowhunters
star Katherine McNamara talks Clary and Jace's future
Next
All Shadowhunters
'Shadowhunters' star Will Tudor talks Jonathan: 'He's a very dangerous man now'
Shadowhunters
star Will Tudor talks Jonathan: 'He's a very dangerous man now'
TV
//
August 07, 2017
Read More
Next
'Shadowhunters': Sarah Hyland will play new form of Seelie Queen in guest arc
Shadowhunters
: Sarah Hyland will play new form of Seelie Queen in guest arc
Comic-Con
//
July 20, 2017
Read More
Next
'Shadowhunters' cast talks Jonathan reveal, Jace and Clary butting heads
Shadowhunters
cast talks Jonathan reveal, Jace and Clary butting heads
Comic-Con
//
July 20, 2017
Read More
Next
Paul Wesley talks the difference between directing 'Shadowhunters' and 'The Vampire Diaries'
Paul Wesley talks the difference between directing
Shadowhunters
and
The Vampire Diaries
TV
//
July 17, 2017
Read More
Next
'Shadowhunters': Dominic Sherwood says Jace and Clary's future won't be 'easy'
Shadowhunters
: Dominic Sherwood says Jace and Clary's future won't be 'easy'
TV
//
July 10, 2017
Read More
Next
'Shadowhunters' first look: 'Vampire Diaries' star Paul Wesley directs
Shadowhunters
first look:
Vampire Diaries
star Paul Wesley directs
TV
//
July 06, 2017
Read More
Next
'Shadowhunters' clip: Simon crashes Jace and Clary's visit to the Seelie Queen
Shadowhunters
sneak peek: Simon crashes Jace and Clary's visit to the Seelie Queen
TV
//
June 23, 2017
Read More
Next
Sarah Hyland to guest-star on 'Shadowhunters'
Sarah Hyland to guest-star on
Shadowhunters
TV
//
June 05, 2017
Read More
Next
'Shadowhunters' season 2B promo: Clary chooses between Jace and Simon
Shadowhunters
season 2B promo: Clary chooses between Jace and Simon
TV
//
May 29, 2017
Read More
Next
'Shadowhunters' season 2B promo introduces Sebastian
Shadowhunters
season 2B promo introduces Sebastian
TV
//
April 25, 2017
Read More
Next
'Shadowhunters' renewed for season 3
Shadowhunters
renewed for season 3
TV
//
April 21, 2017
Read More
Next
'Shadowhunters' bosses break down that Jace-Clary revelation and more
Shadowhunters
bosses break down that Jace-Clary revelation, Malec's big moment, and more
TV
//
March 06, 2017
Read More
Next
'Shadowhunters' sets season 2 return date
Shadowhunters
sets season 2 return date
TV
//
June 17, 2020
Read More
Next
'Shadowhunters' bosses preview Clary's big decision in the finale
Shadowhunters
bosses preview Clary's big decision in the finale
TV
//
March 03, 2017
Read More
Next
'Shadowhunters': Katherine McNamara, Alberto Rosende break down that Climon moment
Shadowhunters
: Katherine McNamara, Alberto Rosende break down that Climon moment
TV
//
February 20, 2017
Read More
Next
'Shadowhunters' sneak peek: Clary and Isabelle meet the Iron Sisters
Shadowhunters
sneak peek: Clary and Isabelle meet the Iron Sisters
TV
//
February 06, 2017
Read More
Next
'Shadowhunters' casts Will Tudor as Sebastian
Shadowhunters
casts Will Tudor as Sebastian
TV
//
January 26, 2017
Read More
Next
'Shadowhunters' first look: Malec's first date!
Shadowhunters
first look: Malec's first date!
TV
//
January 21, 2017
Read More
Next
'Shadowhunters': Dominic Sherwood on Jace's journey in season 2
Shadowhunters
: Dominic Sherwood on Jace's journey and channeling the horror genre in season 2
TV
//
January 02, 2017
Read More
Next
Watch this 'Shadowhunters' star's epic 'drone-posal'
Shadowhunters
star Isaiah Mustafa proposes using a drone
TV
//
December 26, 2016
Read More
Next
'Shadowhunters' season 2 goes darker, focuses more on relationships
Shadowhunters season 2 first look
Article
//
November 30, 2016
Read More
Next
'Shadowhunters' season 2 gets premiere date, new director in Paul Wesley
Shadowhunters season 2 gets premiere date
Article
//
October 07, 2016
Read More
Next
Exclusive 'Shadowhunters' season 2 first look promises more Malec
Shadowhunters season 2 first look promises more Malec
Article
//
October 04, 2016
Read More
Next
'Shadowhunters' showrunner exits Freeform series after one season
Shadowhunters showrunner Ed Decter exits Freeform series
Article
//
August 04, 2016
Read More
Next
'Shadowhunters' finale recap: 'Morning Star'
Shadowhunters finale recap: Morning Star
Article
//
April 06, 2016
Read More
Next
Load More
