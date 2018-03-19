Sex and the City

Sarah Jessica Parker explains why Kim Cattrall wasn't invited to star in And Just Like That
The actress also says the rift is not a 'catfight,' adding, 'There has been one person talking.'
Sex and the City stars pay tribute to late castmate Willie Garson: 'He was a source of light'
Matt Bomer, Titus Welliver, Bradley Whitford, Ben Stiller, and more friends and costars also shared their condolences for the actor who died at 57.
Sarah Jessica Parker says Carrie Bradshaw would be baking during a pandemic — Choos be damned
Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell went on date with John Corbett but still isn't Team Aidan
She also revealed the role she was offered on the show and why she turned it down.
Sarah Jessica Parker quizzes Kristin Davis on a Sex and the City 2 deep cut
Jim Gaffigan recalls Sex and the City episode as Miranda's boyfriend and that toilet scene
Tony Hale on his awkward scene with a naked Kim Cattrall on Sex and the City
Paramount TV developing Sex and the City follow-up
Some Sex and the City fans thought Kyle MacLachlan really had erectile dysfunction
Why Justin Theroux played two different roles on Sex and the City
Kristin Davis 'wouldn't be alive' without Sex and the City role
Sex and the City producer reveals the 'horrifying' scene they had to cut
10 ways Miranda from Sex and the City predicted Cynthia Nixon's governor run
TV // March 19, 2018
Kim Cattrall thinks Sex and the City should recast Samantha with black or Hispanic actress
Movies // October 23, 2017
Ryan Murphy on Sex and the City 3 drama: 'Recast Samantha'
TV // October 07, 2017
Kim Cattrall says Sarah Jessica Parker 'could have been nicer'
Movies // October 03, 2017
Sex and the City alum Jason Lewis reveals why he 'pulled away' from Hollywood
TV // August 04, 2017
Sex and the City author: 'In real life, Carrie and Big wouldn't have ended up together'
TV // July 06, 2017
The Sex and the City opening credits: A 5-minute oral history
TV // April 05, 2017
Watch Sex and the City's never-before-seen alternate opening credits
TV // March 30, 2017
Sex and the City: Kristin Davis thinks the story is not finished
Article // December 08, 2016
Sarah Jessica Parker: More Sex and the City always possible
Article // September 26, 2016
Sex and the City: Miranda's son Brady Hobbes actor Joseph Pupo is all grown up
Article // August 13, 2016
Chris Noth, John Corbett Sex and the City reunion at pre-Golden Globes event
Article // January 10, 2016
Sex and the City 3: Sarah Jessica Parker says sequel isn't in development
Article // September 17, 2015
Sarah Jessica Parker's Instagram stirs up 'Sex and the City' sequel rumors
Article // May 12, 2015
See a 'True Detective' villain's 'Sex and the City' past
Article // March 10, 2014
Pop Culture Pet Peeve: Your apartment is too big
Article // July 24, 2013
Sarah Jessica Parker is launching her own fashion label (and there's a Manolo Blahnik connection)
Article // June 07, 2013
Sex and the City -- 15th Anniversary of its premiere
Article // June 06, 2013
First Look: March 1 2013
Article // February 22, 2013
'Sex and the City' segues gathered in one video
Article // December 27, 2012
Cynthia Nixon marries
Article // May 28, 2012
Who should play the teen version of Carrie Bradshaw?
Article // August 17, 2011
Candace Bushnell talks 'Summer and the City': Carrie, Samantha, and Miranda take on the wild New York of the 80's
Article // April 26, 2011
Candace Bushnell signs on for two new YA novels for HarperCollins - EXCLUSIVE
Article // April 11, 2011
Do 'Cyrus' and 'The Kids Are All Right' belong in a 'worst movie year' essay?
Article // August 09, 2010
