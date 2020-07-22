Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Servant
Chevron Right
Servant
Share
Servant
Most Recent
'Servant' creator talks season 1 finale revelation, teases season 2
Servant
creator talks season 1 finale revelation, teases season 2
Read More
Next
'Servant' star Rupert Grint shares the weirdest advice M. Night Shyamalan gave him
Servant star Rupert Grint shares the weirdest advice M. Night Shyamalan gave him
Read More
Next
M. Night Shyamalan's 'Servant' gets an early season 2 renewal from Apple
M. Night Shyamalan's
Servant
gets an early season 2 renewal from Apple
Read More
Next
M. Night Shyamalan's 'Servant' is a slow-burn nanny nightmare
M. Night Shyamalan's
Servant
is a slow-burn nanny nightmare: Review
Apple TV+ delivers a bracing and odd psychological thriller from Shyamalan and Tony Basgallop.
Read More
Next
New teaser for M. Night Shyamalan's 'Servant' shows the creepiest way to make a baby
New teaser for M. Night Shyamalan's
Servant
shows the creepiest way to make a baby
Read More
Next
M. Night Shyamalan's 'Servant' trailer reveals the truth behind that creepy baby
M. Night Shyamalan's
Servant
trailer reveals the truth behind that creepy baby
Read More
Next
More Servant
M. Night Shyamalan and 'Servant' cast tease the Apple TV+ show's 'emotional high concept'
M. Night Shyamalan and
Servant
cast tease the Apple TV+ show's 'emotional high concept'
The director says Rupert Grint "steals every scene he's in."
Read More
Next
M. Night Shyamalan reveals creepy first teasers for mystery Apple TV+ series
M. Night Shyamalan reveals creepy first teasers for mystery Apple TV+ series
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.