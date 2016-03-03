Serial

Supreme Court rejects Serial subject Adnan Syed's bid for a new trial

Serial sets season 3 return with look inside the criminal justice system

The first two episodes will debut on Sep 20, with each additional episode premiering weekly on Thursdays
Serial subject to get HBO docuseries The Case of Adnan Syed

Serial subject Adnan Syed granted new trial

Syed's case was reexamined in the aftermath of the popular podcast, and now, the convicted man has won a major victory
S-Town podcast from Serial creators is out now

All seven installments premiered at once.
Serial creators working on new S-Town podcast about Alabama murder

The creators of 'Serial' have three more podcasts in the works
Serial's Adnan Syed will not be released before murder retrial

A Baltimore judge has denied bail for Adnan Syed, who was granted a retrial after his murder conviction was vacated in June, according to court papers.
Serial: Asia McClain responds to attempt to discredit her in Adnan Syed case

Serial: Adnan Syed's new trial appealed by Maryland attorney general

Mark Boal sues goverment over Bowe Bergdahl Serial interviews

'Serial' creator Sarah Koenig posts about Adnan Syed's new trial

Serial: Adnan Syed trial discussed by Rabia Chaudry

Serial subject Adnan Syed's brother speaks on new trial

'Serial' season 2 episode 9 recap: 'Trade Secrets'

Article // March 03, 2016
'Serial' season 2 episode 7 & 8 recap: 'Hindsight, Parts 1 & 2'

Article // February 19, 2016
Adnan Syed is ‘more hopeful’ following post-conviction hearing

Article // February 10, 2016
Serial: Expert says Asia McClain could have prevented Adnan Syed's conviction

Article // February 05, 2016
Serial releasing new episodes as Adnan Syed's case continues

Article // February 04, 2016
'Serial' season 2 episode 6 recap: '5 O’Clock Shadow'

Article // February 04, 2016
'Serial' season 2 episode 5 recap: 'Meanwhile, in Tampa'

Article // January 22, 2016
Sarah Koenig's Serial listened to by members of the Taliban, she tells Stephen Colbert

Article // January 21, 2016
Serial season 2: Bowe Bergdahl podcast will be released every other week

Article // January 12, 2016
'Serial' season 2 episode 4 recap: 'The Captors'

Article // January 08, 2016
Serial season 2 episode 3 recap: Escaping

Article // December 26, 2015
'Serial' season 2 episode 2 recap: 'The Golden Chicken'

Article // December 18, 2015
Serial season 2 episode 1 recap: 'DUSTWUN'

Article // December 11, 2015
'Serial' season 2: Bowe Bergdahl facts

Article // December 10, 2015
Serial season 2 debuts with Bowe Bergdahl focus

Article // December 10, 2015
Rabia Chaudry to write a book on Adnan Syed

Article // November 23, 2015
Serial's Adnan getting a new hearing

Article // November 06, 2015
Serial season 2 on Pandora

Article // November 02, 2015
Serial TV show in the works from Phil Lord and Chris Miller

Article // September 30, 2015
Serial: Bowe Bergdahl may be center of season 2

Article // September 23, 2015
Two more seasons of Serial are on their way

Article // May 27, 2015
'Serial' update: Adnan Syed may be allowed to submit new evidence in appeal

Article // May 18, 2015
MailChimp ad: 14-year-old girl said 'Mail Kimp?'

Article // April 30, 2015
'Serial' becomes first podcast to win a Peabody Award

Article // April 20, 2015
'Serial' subject Adnan Syed's story continues in new podcast

Article // April 08, 2015
