'Sense and Sensibility': Which Dashwood sister are you?
Celebrate the movie's 20th anniversary with EW's quiz
''Sense and Sensibility'' made our list of top 10 romantic movies
EW counts down best love stories since 1975
''Sense and Sensibility'' lessons
Jane Austen's hit, as scripted by Emma Thompson, teaches women how to choose men
Sense and Sensibility; Waiting to Exhale
Read the book or see the movie? You can't lose either way with 'Sense and Sensibility' and 'Waiting to Exhale,' sisterly tales about women who love too much.