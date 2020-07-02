Jennifer Lopez celebrates Selena movie's 25th anniversary: 'Selena and her family mean so much to me'
Gregory Nava's Selena biopic first hit theaters in 1997.
Did the Beyoncé encounter on Netflix's Selena: The Series happen in real life?
Part 2 of the Netflix series shows a young Beyoncé Knowles meeting singer Selena Quintanilla Perez at the mall. Here's what really happened.
Selena: The Series creator answers burning questions, teases part 2 is 'rise of Selena the superstar'
'Selena: The Series' creator Moises Zamora has the answers to all your burning questions about the Netflix series.
Christian Serratos on playing Selena in new Netflix series: 'I don't want to let anyone down'
Christian Serratos knew the high expectations of what her portrayal of the Queen of Tejano Music should be.