Jennifer Lopez celebrates Selena movie's 25th anniversary: 'Selena and her family mean so much to me'
Gregory Nava's Selena biopic first hit theaters in 1997.
Did the Beyoncé encounter on Netflix's Selena: The Series happen in real life?
Part 2 of the Netflix series shows a young Beyoncé Knowles meeting singer Selena Quintanilla Perez at the mall. Here's what really happened.
Selena: The Series creator answers burning questions, teases part 2 is 'rise of Selena the superstar'
'Selena: The Series' creator Moises Zamora has the answers to all your burning questions about the Netflix series.
Christian Serratos on playing Selena in new Netflix series: 'I don't want to let anyone down'
Christian Serratos knew the high expectations of what her portrayal of the Queen of Tejano Music should be.
Selena's 'digital embodiment' creators launch Indiegogo campaign
A digitized version of Selena is in the works
Selena's sister opens up 20 years after the singer's death
Jenni Rivera's pop culture legacy lives on
Superstar Jenni Rivera's work lives on
Movies about musicians:''Selena''
Movie Review: 'Selena'
