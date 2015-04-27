Secrets and Lies

This ABC drama—based on the Australian series of the same name—is about a man (Ryan Phillippe) suspected of murder being hunted down by a detective (Juliette Lewis). Sound familiar?

Most Recent

'Secrets and Lies' finale recap: 'The Brother' / 'The Truth'

Secrets and Lies finale recap: Season 2, Episodes 9 and 10

Shortly before Kate's killer is finally revealed, the Warners discover a shocking secret about John
Read More
Juliette Lewis talks explosive 'Secrets and Lies' finale

Secrets and Lies: Juliette Lewis talks explosive finale

Read More
'Secrets and Lies' finale sneak peek: Eric has a secret

Secrets and Lies finale sneak peek: Eric has a secret

Read More
'Secrets and Lies' recap: 'The Racket'

Secrets and Lies recap: Season 2, Episode 8

Eric makes a tough decision to save the company
Read More
'Secrets and Lies' recap: 'The Statement'

Secrets and Lies recap: Season 2, Episode 7

John returns from his business trip, while Eric and Amanda discover a shocking secret
Read More
'Secrets and Lies' recap: 'The Parent'

Secrets and Lies recap: Season 2, Episode 6

Cornell opens up about her former partner and Eric meets Charlie's adoptive parents
Read More

More Secrets and Lies

'Secrets and Lies' boss on Cornell starting to 'exhibit some humanity'

Secrets and Lies boss Barbie Kligman talks episode 6

Read More
WATCH: Eric and Melanie face off in 'Secrets and Lies' sneak peek

Secrets and Lies sneak peek: Eric and Melanie face off

Read More
'Secrets and Lies' recap: 'The Daughter'

Secrets and Lies recap: Season 2, Episode 5

Read More
'Secrets and Lies' recap: 'The Detective'

Secrets and Lies recap: Season 2, Episode 4

Read More
'Secrets and Lies' sneak peek: Eric and Cornell meet again

Secrets and Lies sneak peek: Eric and Cornell meet again

Read More
'Secrets and Lies' recap: 'The Liar'

Secrets and Lies recap: Season 2, Episode 3

Read More

Secrets and Lies EP talks season 2, episode 3

All Secrets and Lies

'Secrets and Lies' recap: 'The Mother'

'Secrets and Lies' recap: 'The Mother'

Article // April 27, 2015
Read More
'Secrets and Lies' recap: 'The Son'

'Secrets and Lies' recap: 'The Son'

Article // April 20, 2015
Read More
'Secrets and Lies' recap: 'The Cop'

'Secrets and Lies' recap: 'The Cop'

Article // April 13, 2015
Read More
'Secrets and Lies' recap: 'The Confession'

'Secrets and Lies' recap: 'The Confession'

Article // March 30, 2015
Read More
'Secrets and Lies' recap: 'The Jacket'

'Secrets and Lies' recap: 'The Jacket'

Article // March 23, 2015
Read More
'Secrets and Lies' recap: 'The Sister'

'Secrets and Lies' recap: 'The Sister'

Article // March 16, 2015
Read More
'Secrets and Lies' recap: 'The Affair'

'Secrets and Lies' recap: 'The Affair'

Article // March 09, 2015
Read More
'Secrets and Lies' recap: 'The Father'

'Secrets and Lies' recap: 'The Father'

Article // March 02, 2015
Read More
'Secrets and Lies' premiere: 'Trail' recap

'Secrets and Lies' premiere recap: 'The Trail'

Article // March 02, 2015
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com