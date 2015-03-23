Secret in Their Eyes

Most Recent

'Secret in Their Eyes': EW review

'Secret in Their Eyes': EW review

Read More
Before the tears, Julia Roberts had to laugh during 'Secret in Their Eyes'

Before the tears, Julia Roberts had to laugh during Secret in Their Eyes

Read More
Nicole Kidman eyeballs a suspect in powerful new 'Secret in Their Eyes' clip

See Nicole Kidman eyeball a suspect in powerful new Secret in Their Eyes clip

Read More
How director Billy Ray landed Julia Roberts for 'Secret in Their Eyes'

How director Billy Ray landed Julia Roberts for Secret in Their Eyes

Read More
Julia Roberts hunts her daughter's killer in new trailer for 'Secret in Their Eyes'

Julia Roberts hunts her daughter's killer in new trailer for Secret in Their Eyes

Read More
Julia Roberts on her most heart-shattering scene in 'Secret in Their Eyes'

Secret in Their Eyes: Julia Roberts on her most heart-shattering scene

Read More

More Secret in Their Eyes

In 'Secret in Their Eyes,' Julia Roberts takes on the role she (almost) disappeared into

In 'Secret in Their Eyes,' Julia Roberts takes on the role she (almost) disappeared into

Read More
'Secret in Their Eyes' gets new release date

Secret in Their Eyes gets new release date

Read More

All Secret in Their Eyes

Julia Roberts, Nicole Kidman, Chiwetel Ejiofor in 'Secret in Their Eyes': First Look

Billy Ray previews 'Secret in Their Eyes' starring Julia Roberts

Article // March 23, 2015
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com