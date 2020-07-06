Secret Diary of a Call Girl

Most Recent

'Secret Diary of a Call Girl' recap: Happy ending

'Secret Diary of a Call Girl' recap: Happy ending
In the season finale, Hannah reaches a turning point with Ben and her agent
'Secret Diary of a Call Girl' recap: Ben joins in

'Secret Diary of a Call Girl' recap: Ben joins in
Hannah's ex volunteers to help her out in a foursome with a married couple
'Secret Diary of a Call Girl' recap: Scary guys

'Secret Diary of a Call Girl' recap: Scary guys
A menacing client comes to Hannah's apartment; then a one-night stand won't leave
'Secret Diary of a Call Girl' recap: Three-way

'Secret Diary of a Call Girl' recap: Three-way
Hannah collaborates with another working girl and learns something about friendship
'Secret Diary of a Call Girl' recap: S&M lessons

'Secret Diary of a Call Girl' recap: S&M lessons
Hannah goes too far with a masochist client and tests how honest she can be with Ben
'Secret Diary of a Call Girl' recap: All-nighter

'Secret Diary of a Call Girl' recap: All-nighter
Hannah cheats on a client who's paid for the ''the girlfriend experience''
Advertisement

More Secret Diary of a Call Girl

'Secret Diary of a Call Girl' recap: Her fantasy

'Secret Diary of a Call Girl' recap: Her fantasy
At an ''adult party,'' Hannah tries to ditch a possessive client when she meets her favorite author
'Call Girl' recap: Off to a great tart

'Call Girl' recap: Off to a great tart
On the U.S. premiere of the controversial British series, Hannah reveals the ins and outs of being a high-priced whore
Secret Diary of a Call Girl

Secret Diary of a Call Girl
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com