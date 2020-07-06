'Secret Diary of a Call Girl' recap: Happy ending
In the season finale, Hannah reaches a turning point with Ben and her agent
'Secret Diary of a Call Girl' recap: Ben joins in
Hannah's ex volunteers to help her out in a foursome with a married couple
'Secret Diary of a Call Girl' recap: Scary guys
A menacing client comes to Hannah's apartment; then a one-night stand won't leave
'Secret Diary of a Call Girl' recap: Three-way
Hannah collaborates with another working girl and learns something about friendship
'Secret Diary of a Call Girl' recap: S&M lessons
Hannah goes too far with a masochist client and tests how honest she can be with Ben
'Secret Diary of a Call Girl' recap: All-nighter
Hannah cheats on a client who's paid for the ''the girlfriend experience''