'Scrubs' episodes with blackface pulled from streaming at producers' request

'Scrubs' star Zach Braff reveals the origins of J.D. yelling 'Eagle!'

The Eagle's origin came right from Braff's brain — with the help of a dizzying Brendan Fraser.
Zach Braff and Donald Faison have officially launched their 'Scrubs' rewatch podcast

The Scrubs costars relive their glory years at Sacred Heart Hospital in their new iHeartRadio original podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach + Donald. Listen now!
The real J.D. who inspired 'Scrubs' is currently helping a coronavirus command center

We're no superman, but Jon Doris definitely is.
Zach Braff reads a 'Scrubs' monologue written by a robot

Zach Braff and Elizabeth Banks have a dapper 'Scrubs' reunion

'Scrubs' stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison to appear on 'Undateable'

Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and John C. McGinley have 'Scrubs' reunion

Donald Faison and Zach Braff reprise 'Guy Love' live

Bill Lawrence talks 'Scrubs' movie, Broadway musical plans

Zach Braff helps out in adorable proposal

Sarah Chalke books ABC comedy pilot

'The Exes' premieres tonight on TV Land: Kristen Johnston and Wayne Knight reunite! -- VIDEO

Exclusive: 'Scrubs' boss (sorta) spoils series finale!

Article // January 05, 2009
'Scrubs' fantasy sequences

Article // January 02, 2009
'Scrubs'' medical miracle

Article // January 02, 2009
Exclusive: NBC Talent Banned from 'Scrubs' Finale

Article // September 08, 2008
The Ausiello Files for Sept 12, 2008

Article // September 05, 2008
'Scrubs' ponders life after Zach Braff

Article // July 17, 2008
Exclusive: Courteney Cox Checks Into 'Scrubs'

Article // July 09, 2008
Zach Braff and brother Adam doing Fox pilot

Article // January 01, 2008
Scrubs

Article // August 18, 2007
''Scrubs'': Love it or loathe it?

Article // January 16, 2007
A season 6 ''Scrubs'' scoop from the Brown Bear!

Article // November 30, 2006
Donald Faison on his ''Scrubs'' co-star Zach Braff

Article // May 19, 2006
Our favorite comedies in 2006

Article // March 24, 2006
Scrubs

Article // March 17, 2020
Clay Aiken will guest-star on ''Scrubs''

Article // January 24, 2005
Colin Farrell will guest star on ''Scrubs''

Article // December 08, 2004
Heather Graham may join ''Scrubs'' cast

Article // July 01, 2004
Scrubs

Article // May 28, 2004
Michael J. Fox will appear on ''Scrubs''

Article // January 01, 2004
Why you should be watching ''Scrubs''

Article // November 26, 2003
Party gal Tara Reid will join ''Scrubs''

Article // September 05, 2003
Doctors' Quarters

Article // April 18, 2003
''Scrubs''' Carla and Turk are a hot TV couple

Article // January 27, 2003
''Scrubs'' star directs video for show's theme song

Article // October 04, 2002
Dr. Cox answers burning questions about ''Scrubs''

Article // September 24, 2002
