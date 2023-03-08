From Jenna Ortega to Courteney Cox, here's who's returning for Scream VI
Sixth installment of horror-comedy franchise is released March 10.
Dermot Mulroney says Scream VI kills are 'gorier and longer'
The actor also confirms the body count is higher than in previous franchise entries.
Watch the Reno 911! crew take on the Ghostface case in new Scream VI promo
Can Jim Dangle & Co. finally end the killer's reign of terror? Spoiler alert: Nope!
Scream VI Super Bowl spot shows dangers of tall buildings, massive knives
Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox, and Hayden Panettiere are among the stars of the horror franchise's sixth entry.
Ghostface goes for an NYC slice (and dice) in Scream VI trailer
'Scream' survivors Jenna Ortega and Courteney Cox are joined by Hayden Panettiere, Dermot Mulroney, and Samara Weaving for the franchise's sixth installment.
Ghostface chases Jenna Ortega and Hayden Panettiere across NYC in Scream VI first look
The sixth installment of the slasher franchise hits theaters March 10.