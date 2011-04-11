Top Navigation
Most Recent
'Scream 5' not in Wes Craven's immediate future: 'I'm taking the summer off.' -- EXCLUSIVE
'Scream 5' not in Wes Craven's immediate future: 'I'm taking the summer off.' -- EXCLUSIVE
Read More
Next
Box office report: 'Rio' celebrates Easter with $26.8 mil, 'Madea' is No. 2 with $25.8 mil
Box office report: 'Rio' celebrates Easter with $26.8 mil, 'Madea' is No. 2 with $25.8 mil
Read More
Next
Scream 4
Scream 4
Read More
Next
Box office preview: Tyler Perry's 'Big Happy Family' ready for Easter feast
Box office preview: Tyler Perry's 'Big Happy Family' ready for Easter feast
Read More
Next
'Scream 4' gutted by 'Rio' at box office. Why didn't you see the slasher sequel?
'Scream 4' gutted by 'Rio' at box office. Why didn't you see the slasher sequel?
Read More
Next
'Scream 4': What plot twists didn't make it to the final film? -- EXCLUSIVE
'Scream 4': What plot twists didn't make it to the final film? -- EXCLUSIVE
Read More
Next
'Scream 4': What's the best sound bite from the reboot?
'Scream 4': What's the best sound bite from the reboot?
Read More
Next
'Scream 4' director Wes Craven on the film's production: 'Of course it was stressful'
'Scream 4' director Wes Craven on the film's production: 'Of course it was stressful'
Read More
Next
The Making of 'Scream': Drew Barrymore looks back on filming the horror classic
The Making of 'Scream': Drew Barrymore looks back on filming the horror classic
Read More
Next
'Scream 4' opens today, so join PopWatch Rewind in a look back at the great, decent, and utterly terrible original 'Scream' films
'Scream 4' opens today, so join PopWatch Rewind in a look back at the great, decent, and utterly terrible original 'Scream' films
Read More
Next
'Scream' trilogy Blu-ray giveaway
'Scream' trilogy Blu-ray giveaway
Read More
Next
The Making of 'Scream': Rose McGowan looks back on filming the horror classic
The Making of 'Scream': Rose McGowan looks back on filming the horror classic
Read More
Next
'Scream 4' star Neve Campbell on the film's difficult production: 'It wasn’t an easy shoot'
'Scream 4': Watch the star-studded premiere red carpet arrivals here!
'Scream 4': Watch the star-studded premiere red carpet arrivals here!
Article
//
April 11, 2011
Read More
Next
'Scream 4' writer Kevin Williamson discusses his 'massive fight' with Bob Weinstein -- EXCLUSIVE
'Scream 4' writer Kevin Williamson discusses his 'massive fight' with Bob Weinstein -- EXCLUSIVE
Article
//
April 07, 2011
Read More
Next
This Week's Cover: The bloody battle over 'Scream 4'
This Week's Cover: The bloody battle over 'Scream 4'
Article
//
September 10, 2019
Read More
Next
'Scream 4' director Wes Craven on the horror flick resuming production: 'They're not reshoots' -- EXCLUSIVE
'Scream 4' director Wes Craven on the horror flick resuming production: 'They're not reshoots' -- EXCLUSIVE
Article
//
February 02, 2011
Read More
Next
'Scream 4': Wes Craven confirms rumors of reshoots via Twitter
'Scream 4': Wes Craven confirms rumors of reshoots via Twitter
Article
//
February 01, 2011
Read More
Next
New 'Scream 4' poster: 'New decade. New rules.'
New 'Scream 4' poster: 'New decade. New rules.'
Article
//
February 01, 2011
Read More
Next
New 'Scream 4' trailer: Now we're the ones screaming
New 'Scream 4' trailer: Now we're the ones screaming
Article
//
January 21, 2011
Read More
Next
David Arquette exclusive: 'Scream 4' director Wes Craven says the actor 'was in a lot of pain'
David Arquette exclusive: 'Scream 4' director Wes Craven says the actor 'was in a lot of pain'
Article
//
January 03, 2011
Read More
Next
'Scream 4' trailer: I scream, you scream, everyone in the cast screams
'Scream 4' trailer: I scream, you scream, everyone in the cast screams
Article
//
October 18, 2010
Read More
Next
EW Reunions: 'Scream 4' cast talks about the latest installment
EW Reunions: 'Scream 4' cast talks about the latest installment
Article
//
October 16, 2010
Read More
Next
Anna Paquin and Kristen Bell ready to 'Scream'
Anna Paquin and Kristen Bell ready to 'Scream'
Article
//
August 25, 2010
Read More
Next
