Scream (2022 movie)

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette return for the fifth big-screen installment of the beloved slasher series.

 

Most Recent

Scream 4 originally opened with a bloody Sidney vs. Ghostface showdown
"It was a big, huge, 15-minute fight where she kept stabbing the killer, the killer kept stabbing her," screenwriter Kevin Williamson says of the first scene he wrote for the latest Scream.
Scream screenwriter Kevin Williamson encouraged directors of new sequel to take 'big swings'
'Scream' EP Chad Villella and co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett discuss taking 'big swings' with horror sequel.
Scream review: Time to give up the Ghostface
Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox return for a belated victory lap that’s thrilled with its own meta-ness while only sometimes being scary.
MTV Cribs to tour the original Scream house, where all the murderous magic happened
On the show's latest episode, Dylan Minnette walks fans through the Macher pad — and dishes on the fifth film's new set of rules for unmasking the killer.
Scream first reactions tout film as 'bloody good time' that 'keeps you guessing'
"And Wes would be proud."
Ghostface is back and up to no good in the first Scream trailer
Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox are reprising their roles in the fifth entry in the slasher series.
Advertisement

More Scream (2022 movie)

Scream first look: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette join franchise newbies (and Ghostface) in fifth film
First images from fifth Scream movie tease the return of the iconic slasher franchise.
Neve Campbell was 'apprehensive' about making Scream 5 after passing of Wes Craven
Courteney Cox and David Arquette are also returning for the film.
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com