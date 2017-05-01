Scorpion

Most Recent

Drake keeps breaking Billboard records, this time one set by the Beatles

Drake keeps breaking Billboard records, this time one set by the Beatles

Read More
On 'Scorpion,' Drake loses sight of his own essence: EW review

On Scorpion, Drake loses sight of his own essence: EW review

Read More
Bella Hadid shoots down Drake dating rumors

Bella Hadid shoots down Drake dating rumors: 'Not me!!!'

Read More
It's a double album! Drake reveals 'Scorpion' tracklist

It's a double album! Drake reveals Scorpion tracklist

Read More
'Scorpion' canceled by CBS after 4 seasons

Scorpion canceled by CBS after 4 seasons

Read More
'Scorpion' sneak peek: Walter (accidentally) shoots Cabe in the butt

Scorpion sneak peek: Walter (accidentally) shoots Cabe in the butt

Read More

More Scorpion

Toby's in a tight spot in 'Scorpion' exclusive clip

Toby's in a tight spot in Scorpion exclusive clip

Read More
'Scorpion': Why does Florence kiss Walter in this exclusive clip?!

Scorpion: Why does Florence kiss Walter in this exclusive clip?!

Read More
Robert Patrick recalls his death scene in 'Die Hard 2'

Robert Patrick recalls his death scene in Die Hard 2

Read More
'Scorpion': Tina Majorino debuts with a stink in exclusive clip

Scorpion: Tina Majorino debuts with a stink in exclusive clip

Read More
'Scorpion' premiere react: 'Extinction'

Scorpion premiere react: 'Extinction'

Read More
'Scorpion' bosses tease Sylvester's scary new sidekick

Scorpion bosses tease Sylvester's scary new sidekick

Read More

Scorpion: See Walter and Paige celebrate sex with a musical number

The 'Scorpion' EPs and star tease the musical number that opens the new season

All Scorpion

'Scorpion' sneak peek: Happy finds her something borrowed at the last minute

Scorpion sneak peek: Happy finds her something borrowed at the last minute

TV // May 01, 2017
Read More
'Scorpion': Walter tells Paige 'I'm in love with you' in explosive new promo

Scorpion: Walter tells Paige, 'I'm in love with you' in explosive new promo

TV // April 24, 2017
Read More
What to Watch Monday: Witness 'Beware the Slenderman'

What to Watch Monday: Witness Beware the Slenderman

TV // January 23, 2017
Read More
What to Watch Monday: 'Scorpion' runs for the money

What to Watch Monday: Scorpion runs for the money

TV // January 16, 2017
Read More
'Scorpion': Cabe is gravely wounded in exclusive clip

Scorpion: Cabe is gravely wounded in exclusive clip

TV // December 30, 2016
Read More
'Scorpion' react: 'Wreck the Halls'

Scorpion react: 'Wreck the Halls'

Recaps // December 19, 2016
Read More
WATCH: Paige has tense reunion with her mom in 'Scorpion' exclusive clip

Scorpion: Lea Thompson plays Paige's mom in tense reunion

Article // November 21, 2016
Read More
WATCH: Toby invades a political show in exclusive 'Scorpion' clip

Scorpion season 3: Toby invades CNN-like set

Article // November 03, 2016
Read More
'Scorpion' stars talk that 'heartbreaking' Waige moment

Scorpion stars talk that 'heartbreaking' Waige moment

Article // October 10, 2016
Read More
'Scorpion' casts Lea Thompson as Paige's mom — exclusive

Scorpion casts Lea Thompson as Paige's mom — exclusive

Article // October 06, 2016
Read More
'Scorpion' premiere react: 'Civil War' / 'More Civil War'

Scorpion premiere react: Season 3, Episode 1

Article // October 04, 2016
Read More
'Scorpion' cast and EPs tease Walter and Paige's relationship

Scorpion season 3: Walter and Paige's relationship teased

Article // October 03, 2016
Read More
Will Waige finally happen on 'Scorpion'?

Comic-Con 2016: Scorpion panel dives into Waige

Comic-Con // July 21, 2016
Read More
WATCH: 'Scorpion' star Katharine McPhee promises season 3 'smooches'

Scorpion: Katharine McPhee promises season 3 smooches

Comic-Con // July 21, 2016
Read More
'Scorpion' finale recap: 'Toby or Not Toby'

Scorpion season 2 finale recap: Toby or Not Toby

Article // April 26, 2016
Read More
'Scorpion' finale sneak peek: Cabe reveals Collins' escape to the team

Scorpion finale clip: Cabe reveals Collins' escape

Article // April 25, 2016
Read More
'Scorpion' finale preview: Can the team save Toby from his kidnapping?

'Scorpion' finale preview: Can the team save Toby from his kidnapping?

Article // April 25, 2016
Read More
'Scorpion' postmortem: Eddie Kaye Thomas breaks down that giant finale

Scorpion: Eddie Kaye Thomas breaks down that giant finale

Article // April 25, 2016
Read More
'Scorpion' recap: 'Chernobyl Intentions'

Scorpion recap: Chernobyl Intentions

Article // April 19, 2016
Read More
'Scorpion' recap: 'Hard Knox'

Scorpion recap: Hard Knox

Article // April 12, 2016
Read More
'Scorpion' recap: 'Twist and Shout'

Scorpion recap: Twist and Shout

Article // March 29, 2016
Read More
'Scorpion' recap: 'Djibouti Call'

Scorpion recap: Djibouti Call

Article // March 22, 2016
Read More
'Scorpion' recap: 'Ticker'

Scorpion recap: Ticker

Article // March 15, 2016
Read More
'Scorpion' recap: 'The Fast and the Nerdiest'

Scorpion recap: The Fast and the Nerdiest

Article // March 01, 2016
Read More
'Scorpion' recap: 'Adaptation'

Scorpion recap: Adaptation

Article // February 23, 2016
Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com