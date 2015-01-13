Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Scoop
Chevron Right
Scoop
Share
Scoop
Most Recent
A history lesson from 'The Americans'
A history lesson from 'The Americans'
Read More
Next
'Americans' producers on Russian spy ring bust: 'They must've been watching the show'
'Americans' producers on Russian spy ring bust: 'They must've been watching the show'
Read More
Next
'The Flash' boss answers burning questions
'The Flash' boss answers burning questions
Read More
Next
Fall 2015 TV pilots: Updated full list
Fall TV pilots 2015: Full list
Read More
Next
'Agent Carter' bosses answer burning questions
'Agent Carter' bosses answer burning questions
Read More
Next
'The Flash' boss on Pied Piper intro: He's the 'evil Harry Potter'
'The Flash' boss on Pied Piper intro: He's the 'evil Harry Potter'
Read More
Next
More Scoop
'The Flash': Barry's on the hunt for Reverse Flash as Captain Cold returns
'The Flash': Barry's on the hunt for Reverse Flash as Captain Cold returns
Read More
Next
Will 'The Americans' finally get caught this season?
Will 'The Americans' finally get caught this season?
Read More
Next
Mary Steenburgen joins Will Forte's 'Last Man on Earth'
Mary Steenburgen joins Will Forte's 'Last Man on Earth'
Read More
Next
Joe Manganiello, Lea Michele and more join Ryan Murphy's 'Scream Queens'
Joe Manganiello, Lea Michele and more join Ryan Murphy's 'Scream Queens'
Read More
Next
Why the time is ripe for 'Empire' to really succeed
Why the time is ripe for 'Empire' to really succeed
Read More
Next
Ellen DeGeneres' new NBC comedy is not just a lesbian show
Ellen DeGeneres' new NBC comedy is not just a lesbian show
Read More
Next
'Chuck' alum Zachary Levi to star in 'Heroes Reborn'
Close
Close
Previous
Jason O'Mara tries to be a hero in USA's 'Complications' trailer
John Ridley says 'American Crime' will draw parallels to recent events
ABC really doesn't want you to know what 'The Whispers' is about
'Agent Carter' burning question answered: Is Angie a spy?
How ABC's 'Secrets and Lies' is different from 'Broadchurch'
Next
All Scoop
'The Blacklist' enlists David Strathairn, Janel Moloney, Gloria Reuben for Super Bowl two-parter
'The Blacklist' enlists David Strathairn, Janel Moloney, Gloria Reuben for Super Bowl two-parter
Article
//
January 13, 2015
Read More
Next
Taking 'Late Late Show' gig won't slow James Corden down creatively
Taking 'Late Late Show' gig won't slow James Corden down creatively
Article
//
January 12, 2015
Read More
Next
Why Matthew Perry is doing CBS' 'The Odd Couple'
Why Matthew Perry is doing CBS' 'The Odd Couple'
Article
//
January 12, 2015
Read More
Next
CBS reveals 'Supergirl' details: The costume is 'awesome'
CBS reveals 'Supergirl' details: The costume is 'awesome'
Article
//
January 12, 2015
Read More
Next
'Agent Carter': Who might be Peggy's future husband?
'Agent Carter': Who might be Peggy's future husband?
Article
//
January 12, 2015
Read More
Next
Emmy Rossum weighs in on 'exploitive' sex scenes
Emmy Rossum weighs in on 'exploitive' sex scenes
Article
//
January 12, 2015
Read More
Next
'The Flash': Wells confirmed as Reverse Flash, but are there more?
'The Flash': Wells confirmed as Reverse Flash, but are there more?
Article
//
March 17, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Vampire Diaries' saying goodbye to Steven R. McQueen
'The Vampire Diaries' saying goodbye to Steven R. McQueen
Article
//
January 11, 2015
Read More
Next
Watch the first trailer for the 'Sons of Anarchy' video game
Watch the first trailer for the 'Sons of Anarchy' video game
Article
//
January 10, 2015
Read More
Next
Lizzie Borden has an ax to grind in trailer for Lifetime series
Lizzie Borden has an ax to grind in trailer for Lifetime series
Article
//
January 09, 2015
Read More
Next
Anthony Hopkins, Ian McKellen team for Starz movie 'The Dresser'
Anthony Hopkins, Ian McKellen team for Starz movie 'The Dresser'
Article
//
January 09, 2015
Read More
Next
MTV cancels 'Happyland' after one season
MTV cancels 'Happyland' after one season
Article
//
January 08, 2015
Read More
Next
'The Flash' taps Liam McIntyre as new Weather Wizard
'The Flash' taps Liam McIntyre as new Weather Wizard
Article
//
January 07, 2015
Read More
Next
Golden Globes co-host Tina Fey says she's nixing the gown to go 'bottomless'
Golden Globes co-host Tina Fey says she's nixing the gown to go 'bottomless'
Article
//
January 07, 2015
Read More
Next
'Empire': Inside Fox's ambitious, groundbreaking musical soap
'Empire': Inside Fox's ambitious, groundbreaking musical soap
Article
//
January 07, 2015
Read More
Next
Did you catch the 'Agent Carter' premiere's 'Iron Man 2' Easter egg?
Did you catch the 'Agent Carter' premiere's 'Iron Man 2' Easter egg?
Article
//
January 07, 2015
Read More
Next
Daniel Dae Kim to make directorial debut on 'Hawaii Five-0'
Daniel Dae Kim to make directorial debut on 'Hawaii Five-0'
Article
//
January 06, 2015
Read More
Next
Get to know the characters of 'Marvel's Agent Carter'
Get to know the characters of 'Marvel's Agent Carter'
Article
//
January 06, 2015
Read More
Next
'Agent Carter' to feature Captain America... sort of
'Agent Carter' to feature Captain America... sort of
Article
//
January 05, 2015
Read More
Next
Agent Carter crashes the boys' club
Agent Carter crashes the boys' club
Article
//
January 02, 2015
Read More
Next
'Hawaii Five-0' lands 'Sopranos' alum Michael Imperioli
'Hawaii Five-0' lands 'Sopranos' alum Michael Imperioli
Article
//
December 26, 2014
Read More
Next
'Captain Phillips' star Barkhad Abdi heads to 'Hawaii Five-0'
'Captain Phillips' star Barkhad Abdi heads to 'Hawaii Five-0'
Article
//
December 23, 2014
Read More
Next
Exclusive: 'Once Upon a Time' casts Sebastian Roche
Exclusive: 'Once Upon a Time' casts Sebastian Roche
Article
//
December 22, 2014
Read More
Next
A&E sets premiere for Dick Wolf series 'Nightwatch'
A&E sets premiere for Dick Wolf series 'Nightwatch'
Article
//
December 16, 2014
Read More
Next
Starz renews 'The Missing' for season 2
Starz renews 'The Missing' for season 2
Article
//
December 16, 2014
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.