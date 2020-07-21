Top Navigation
Most Recent
How actor Troy James created the Jangly Man for 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark'
How actor Troy James created the Jangly Man for
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Read More
Next
'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' is a disgustingly good gateway horror movie
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
is a disgustingly good gateway horror movie
Read More
Next
Here's why 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' is set in 1968 with teenage characters
Here's why
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
is set in 1968 with teenage characters
Read More
Next
'Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark' video showcases classic stories like 'The Red Spot'
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
video showcases classic stories like 'The Red Spot'
Read More
Next
Harold the scarecrow, other monsters abound in new 'Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark' trailer
Harold the scarecrow, other monsters abound in new
Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark
trailer
Read More
Next
Guillermo del Toro previews his favorite 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' monster
Guillermo del Toro previews his favorite monster from
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Read More
Next
Guillermo del Toro says 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' is 'greatest hits' of books
Guillermo del Toro says
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
is 'greatest hits' of books
Read More
Next
Watch the first full-length teaser for 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark'
Guillermo del Toro's
Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark
releases first full-length teaser
Read More
Next
'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' gets very creepy posters
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
gets very creepy posters
Read More
Next
'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' gets three creepy Super Bowl spots
Guillermo del Toro's
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
gets creepy Super Bowl spots
Read More
Next
Guillermo del Toro's 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' casts 'Breaking Bad' star
Guillermo del Toro's
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
casts
Breaking Bad
star
Read More
Next
Guillermo del Toro is making a 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' movie
Guillermo del Toro is making a
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
movie
Read More
Next
