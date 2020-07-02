Scary Movie

Most Recent

Scary Movie: An oral history of the hilarious, highest-grossing horror-film spoof ever made
Anna Faris, Shannon Elizabeth, Carmen Electra, Keenen Ivory Wayans, and more sound off on the making of the R-rated parody that broke the rules and battered box office records
Carmen Electra looks back on her iconic Scary Movie opening scene
She filmed the nearly shot-for-shot 'Scream' spoof in one freezing, gag-fueled night
Scary Movie
Scary Movie
'Scary Movie' Gets Dubbed
Playing To Gwyn: A line about Gwyneth Paltrow will be changed in the DVD of Keenen Ivory Wayans's film
Lewd Awakening: Discussing decency in pop culture
With stars like Tom Green, Eminem, and Eddie Murphy competing to offer the most obscenity and violence, showbiz pushes the limits of what is acceptable
Advertisement

More Scary Movie

''Nutty Professor II: The Klumps'' tops the box office
Eddie Murphy scores his biggest opening weekend ever
Scary Movie: EW review
''Scary Movie''
Robert Patrick will join ''The X-Files''
Catchphrase overload
Real ''Scary Movie''s
''Scary Movie'' spawns a lawsuit and breeds a probable sequel

EW brings you the back story on the Wayan brothers' hit slasher spoof

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com