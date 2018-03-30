Top Navigation
Scandal
Shonda Rhimes' political drama: Sex! Murder! Olivia's suits!
All 7 seasons of 'Scandal' are coming to Hulu on May 20
All 7 seasons of
Scandal
are coming to Hulu on May 20
The Shondaland drama, starring Kerry Washington, will be available to stream in its entirety this month.
Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn have mini 'Scandal' reunion on Broadway
Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn have mini
Scandal
reunion on Broadway
'Scandal' star Josh Malina almost spoiled series finale tragedy
Scandal
's Josh Malina almost spoiled series finale tragedy
'Scandal' cast dissects surprising endings for their characters
Scandal
cast dissects surprising endings for their characters
'Scandal': What exactly does that Olivia Pope portrait mean?
Scandal
: What exactly does that Olivia Pope portrait mean?
'Scandal' cast reacts to shocking twists in series finale
Scandal
cast reacts to that shocking series finale death
'Scandal': Cut series finale scene reveals Cyrus' ultimate fate
Scandal
: Cut series finale scene reveals Cyrus' ultimate fate
Scandal
series finale recap: 'Over a Cliff'
Scandal
series finale recap: 'Over a Cliff'
Dare to be better than Olivia Pope
'Scandal': Who did not survive the series finale?
Scandal
: Who did not survive the series finale?
'Scandal' series finale to feature new Stevie Wonder track
Scandal
series finale to feature new Stevie Wonder track
'Scandal': The emotional story behind the final day of filming
Scandal
: The emotional story behind the final day of filming
Quiz: 'Scandal' scandal or real-life scandal?
Guess whether this is a 'Scandal' scandal or a real-life scandal
Scandal
boss Shonda Rhimes reflects on Olivia Pope's legacy
Shonda Rhimes shares her 'respect and love' for
Scandal
star Kerry Washington
Scandal
recap: 'Standing in the Sun'
Spoiler Room: Scoop on
Scandal
,
Once Upon a Time
,
Supergirl
, and more
Scandal
recap: 'People Like Me'
Scandal
star Katie Lowes is staying in Shondaland for new podcast about motherhood
'Scandal'
recap: 'The Noise'
Scandal
recap: 'The Noise'
Recaps
//
March 30, 2018
'Scandal' cast gets emotional in retrospective video
The stars of
Scandal
get emotional and do some BTS dancing in retrospective video
TV
//
March 29, 2018
Kerry Washington shares photo from 'Scandal' wrap party with Judy Smith
Kerry Washington shares photo from
Scandal
wrap party with 'OG' Olivia Pope
TV
//
March 19, 2018
'Scandal' wraps filming on series finale with 'a lot of tears'
Scandal
wraps filming on series finale with 'a lot of tears'
TV
//
March 17, 2018
'Scandal'
recap: 'The List'
Scandal
recap: 'The List'
Recaps
//
March 15, 2018
'Scandal' cast to host series finale live table read, and here's how you can watch
Scandal
cast to host series finale live table read, and here's how you can watch
TV
//
March 14, 2018
'Scandal'
recap: 'Air Force Two'
Scandal
recap: 'Air Force Two'
Recaps
//
March 08, 2018
'Scandal' recap: 'Allow Me to Reintroduce Myself'
Scandal
recap:'Allow Me to Reintroduce Myself'
Recaps
//
March 01, 2018
'Scandal' stars reveal what they know about the show's ending
Scandal
stars reveal what they know about the show's ending
TV
//
February 28, 2018
'Scandal' books 'Grey's Anatomy' alum for final episodes
Scandal
books
Grey's Anatomy
alum for final episodes
TV
//
February 21, 2018
'Scandal' recap: 'Army of One'
Scandal
recap: 'Army of One'
Recaps
//
February 09, 2018
'Scandal' recap: 'The People v. Olivia Pope'
Scandal
recap: 'The People v. Olivia Pope'
Recaps
//
February 01, 2018
'Scandal' recap: 'Good People'
Scandal
recap: 'Good People'
Recaps
//
January 25, 2018
'Scandal' star Katie Lowes on Quinn's surprising fate
Scandal
's Katie Lowes on Quinn's surprising fate
TV
//
January 25, 2018
'Scandal' recap: 'Robin'
Scandal
recap: 'Robin'
Recaps
//
January 18, 2018
'Scandal': Quinn's fate revealed?
Scandal:
Quinn's fate revealed?
TV
//
January 18, 2018
'Scandal': Can Olivia Pope be redeemed?
Scandal
: Can Olivia Pope be redeemed?
TV
//
January 17, 2018
'Scandal' first look: Will Olivia pay for Quinn's fate?
Scandal
first look: Will Olivia pay for Quinn's fate?
TV
//
January 08, 2018
'Scandal' star seeks new employment via his Twitter account
Scandal
star seeks new employment via his Twitter account
TV
//
November 21, 2017
Why Shonda Rhimes isn't a fan of the word 'diversity'
Kerry Washington explains why Shonda Rhimes dislikes the word 'diversity'
TV
//
November 19, 2017
'Scandal'
recap: 'Something Borrowed'
Scandal
recap: 'Something Borrowed'
Recaps
//
November 16, 2017
'Scandal' recap: 'Vampires and Bloodsuckers'
Scandal
recap: 'Vampires and Bloodsuckers'
Recaps
//
November 09, 2017
'Scandal' recap: 'Adventures in Babysitting'
Scandal
recap: 'Adventures in Babysitting'
Recaps
//
November 02, 2017
'Scandal' recap: 'Lost Girls'
Scandal
recap: 'Lost Girls'
Recaps
//
October 27, 2017
'Scandal': Fitz and Olivia reunite in fiery sneak peek
Scandal
: Fitz and Olivia reunite in fiery sneak peek
TV
//
March 13, 2018
