Scandal

Shonda Rhimes’ political drama: Sex! Murder! Olivia’s suits!

Most Recent

All 7 seasons of 'Scandal' are coming to Hulu on May 20

All 7 seasons of Scandal are coming to Hulu on May 20

The Shondaland drama, starring Kerry Washington, will be available to stream in its entirety this month.
Read More
Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn have mini 'Scandal' reunion on Broadway

Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn have mini Scandal reunion on Broadway

Read More
'Scandal' star Josh Malina almost spoiled series finale tragedy

Scandal's Josh Malina almost spoiled series finale tragedy

Read More
'Scandal' cast dissects surprising endings for their characters

Scandal cast dissects surprising endings for their characters

Read More
'Scandal': What exactly does that Olivia Pope portrait mean?

Scandal: What exactly does that Olivia Pope portrait mean?

Read More
'Scandal' cast reacts to shocking twists in series finale

Scandal cast reacts to that shocking series finale death

Read More

More Scandal

'Scandal': Cut series finale scene reveals Cyrus' ultimate fate

Scandal: Cut series finale scene reveals Cyrus' ultimate fate

Read More
Scandal series finale recap: 'Over a Cliff'

Scandal series finale recap: 'Over a Cliff'

Dare to be better than Olivia Pope
Read More
'Scandal': Who did not survive the series finale?

Scandal: Who did not survive the series finale?

Read More
'Scandal' series finale to feature new Stevie Wonder track

Scandal series finale to feature new Stevie Wonder track

Read More
'Scandal': The emotional story behind the final day of filming

Scandal: The emotional story behind the final day of filming

Read More
Quiz: 'Scandal' scandal or real-life scandal?

Guess whether this is a 'Scandal' scandal or a real-life scandal

Read More

Scandal boss Shonda Rhimes reflects on Olivia Pope's legacy

All Scandal

'Scandal' recap: 'The Noise'

Scandal recap: 'The Noise'

Recaps // March 30, 2018
Read More
'Scandal' cast gets emotional in retrospective video

The stars of Scandal get emotional and do some BTS dancing in retrospective video

TV // March 29, 2018
Read More
Kerry Washington shares photo from 'Scandal' wrap party with Judy Smith

Kerry Washington shares photo from Scandal wrap party with 'OG' Olivia Pope

TV // March 19, 2018
Read More
'Scandal' wraps filming on series finale with 'a lot of tears'

Scandal wraps filming on series finale with 'a lot of tears'

TV // March 17, 2018
Read More
'Scandal' recap: 'The List'

Scandal recap: 'The List'

Recaps // March 15, 2018
Read More
'Scandal' cast to host series finale live table read, and here's how you can watch

Scandal cast to host series finale live table read, and here's how you can watch

TV // March 14, 2018
Read More
'Scandal' recap: 'Air Force Two'

Scandal recap: 'Air Force Two'

Recaps // March 08, 2018
Read More
'Scandal' recap: 'Allow Me to Reintroduce Myself'

Scandal recap:'Allow Me to Reintroduce Myself'

Recaps // March 01, 2018
Read More
'Scandal' stars reveal what they know about the show's ending

Scandal stars reveal what they know about the show's ending

TV // February 28, 2018
Read More
'Scandal' books 'Grey's Anatomy' alum for final episodes

Scandal books Grey's Anatomy alum for final episodes

TV // February 21, 2018
Read More
'Scandal' recap: 'Army of One'

Scandal recap: 'Army of One'

Recaps // February 09, 2018
Read More
'Scandal' recap: 'The People v. Olivia Pope'

Scandal recap: 'The People v. Olivia Pope'

Recaps // February 01, 2018
Read More
'Scandal' recap: 'Good People'

Scandal recap: 'Good People'

Recaps // January 25, 2018
Read More
'Scandal' star Katie Lowes on Quinn's surprising fate

Scandal's Katie Lowes on Quinn's surprising fate

TV // January 25, 2018
Read More
'Scandal' recap: 'Robin'

Scandal recap: 'Robin'

Recaps // January 18, 2018
Read More
'Scandal': Quinn's fate revealed?

Scandal: Quinn's fate revealed?

TV // January 18, 2018
Read More
'Scandal': Can Olivia Pope be redeemed?

Scandal: Can Olivia Pope be redeemed?

TV // January 17, 2018
Read More
'Scandal' first look: Will Olivia pay for Quinn's fate?

Scandal first look: Will Olivia pay for Quinn's fate?

TV // January 08, 2018
Read More
'Scandal' star seeks new employment via his Twitter account

Scandal star seeks new employment via his Twitter account

TV // November 21, 2017
Read More
Why Shonda Rhimes isn't a fan of the word 'diversity'

Kerry Washington explains why Shonda Rhimes dislikes the word 'diversity'

TV // November 19, 2017
Read More
'Scandal' recap: 'Something Borrowed'

Scandal recap: 'Something Borrowed'

Recaps // November 16, 2017
Read More
'Scandal' recap: 'Vampires and Bloodsuckers'

Scandal recap: 'Vampires and Bloodsuckers'

Recaps // November 09, 2017
Read More
'Scandal' recap: 'Adventures in Babysitting'

Scandal recap: 'Adventures in Babysitting'

Recaps // November 02, 2017
Read More
'Scandal' recap: 'Lost Girls'

Scandal recap: 'Lost Girls'

Recaps // October 27, 2017
Read More
'Scandal': Fitz and Olivia reunite in fiery sneak peek

Scandal: Fitz and Olivia reunite in fiery sneak peek

TV // March 13, 2018
Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com