Saved by the Bell (revival)

'Saved by the Bell' revival drops first official trailer: 'The old gang back together'

Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Tiffani Thiessen all appear in the trailer for Peacock's new series.
'Saved by the Bell' reboot rings in November premiere on Peacock

Give thanks for this Thanksgiving premiere date for the new Saved by the Bell.
Watch Elizabeth Berkley smack caffeine pills out of student's hand in new 'Saved by the Bell' teaser

"At first, they're so exciting. And then, it gets even more exciting. But after that, it gets so scary."
Here's why two 'Saved by the Bell' stars weren't seen in the reboot's trailer

See Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley return to Bayside in 'Saved by the Bell' reboot teaser

Jessie and Slater are back!
