Saved by the Bell revival drops first official trailer: 'The old gang back together'
Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Tiffani Thiessen all appear in the trailer for Peacock's new series.
Saved by the Bell reboot rings in November premiere on Peacock
Give thanks for this Thanksgiving premiere date for the new Saved by the Bell.
Watch Elizabeth Berkley smack caffeine pills out of student's hand in new 'Saved by the Bell' teaser
Watch Elizabeth Berkley smack caffeine pills out of student's hand in new Saved by the Bell teaser
"At first, they're so exciting. And then, it gets even more exciting. But after that, it gets so scary."