Blake Lively as ''O'' in 'Savages'

Bringing Don Winslow's 2010 novel to the big screen (on July 6) meant breathing life into O, the Laguna Beach hippie at the center of the story. ''There's so much that goes into this character to make it look like nothing's been done,'' says makeup-department head Bill Corso, who collaborated with costume designer Cindy Evans, makeup artist Elaine Offers, and Lively herself to sculpt a character who's equal parts SoCal surfer girl and Sienna Miller It Girl. ''It's not as effortless as it seems.''