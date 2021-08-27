Seth Meyers hilariously reacts to Colin Jost breaking his record as SNL's Weekend Update anchor
"I moved on. Okay?! I'm good," Meyers says sarcastically after Jost becomes the longest-running Weekend Update anchor.
Ooh Wee. Was that really Lindsey Buckingham in a Cousin Greg costume on Saturday Night Live?
Actor Nicholas Braun initially insisted he was in the "What Up With That?" sketch, before declaring the musician "nailed this."
Saturday Night Live recap: Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis returns to Studio 8H
The SNL vet is joined by musical guest Brandi Carlile.