Saturday Night Live

The original late-night comedy sketch show from the one and only Lorne Michaels.

Most Recent

Pete Davidson says he's never felt 'less funny' than when he's on Saturday Night Live
"I know my place."
Saturday Night Live recap: Succession star Kieran Culkin hosts with musical guest Ed Sheeran
Jonathan Majors and Simu Liu to host SNL with musical guests Taylor Swift and Saweetie
Seth Meyers hilariously reacts to Colin Jost breaking his record as SNL's Weekend Update anchor
"I moved on. Okay?! I'm good," Meyers says sarcastically after Jost becomes the longest-running Weekend Update anchor.
Ooh Wee. Was that really Lindsey Buckingham in a Cousin Greg costume on Saturday Night Live?
Actor Nicholas Braun initially insisted he was in the "What Up With That?" sketch, before declaring the musician "nailed this."
Saturday Night Live recap: Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis returns to Studio 8H
The SNL vet is joined by musical guest Brandi Carlile.
More Saturday Night Live

Anthony Michael Hall says he was 'scared s---less' when he was on SNL cast
At 17-years-old, the Breakfast Club star put in a year at Studio 8H.
Rewatch Pete Davidson as Rami Malek on SNL to prepare for the Oscar winner's hosting debut
Will we be seeing double this week?
Rosario Dawson doesn't think SNL gets her boyfriend Cory Booker 'quite right,' and has some suggestions
Kim Kardashian, Bowen Yang, Aidy Bryant form 'bop factory' pop group in cut SNL sketch
Saturday Night Live recap: Kim Kardashian pokes fun at famous family in hosting debut
Here's who Colin Jost was referencing in his sign to 'Ken' at end of SNL premiere

Saturday Night Live recap: Wow! Owen Wilson makes hosting debut with season 47 premiere

Wilson is joined by musical guest Kacey Musgraves to kick off a new season of SNL.

All Saturday Night Live

Meet SNL's Celeste Yim, the clever writer (and Emmy nominee) behind the memorable 'It Gets Better' sketch
Emmys // August 27, 2021
SNL's Julia Sweeney on revisiting controversial Pat character: Art is 'the best way to work through stuff'
TV // August 25, 2021
SNL's Molly Shannon on how childhood tragedy inspired her Mary Katherine Gallagher character
TV // August 22, 2021
Bowen Yang throws Emmy support behind SNL costar Kenan Thompson despite being nominated in same category
Emmys // August 13, 2021
Bowen Yang becomes first-ever SNL featured player to get an Emmy nomination
Emmys // July 13, 2021
Courteney Cox looks back on hosting SNL and only sees 'the nerves and the panic'
TV // June 23, 2021
Peyton Manning blames SNL for other parents not wanting him to coach their kids
TV // June 22, 2021
Pete Davidson has 'no idea' if he'll be back on SNL: 'It's all up in the air'
TV // June 21, 2021
Pete Davidson fuels SNL exit rumors: 'I'm ready to hang up the jersey'
TV // May 27, 2021
Lil Nas X rips pants during steamy Saturday Night Live performance
TV // May 23, 2021
Saturday Night Live recap: Anya Taylor-Joy and Lil Nas X make their debuts in season finale
Recaps // May 22, 2021
Anya Taylor-Joy, Lil Nas X, and Chris Redd promise Saturday Night Live's best show of the season
TV // May 20, 2021
Michael Che explains why a 'racially specific' Avengers sketch didn't air on Saturday Night Live
TV // May 19, 2021
Saturday Night Live recap: Keegan-Michael Key returns to his sketch comedy roots in hosting debut
Recaps // May 16, 2021
SNL parodies Mare of Easttown accents in hilarious 'Murdur Durdur' sketch
TV // May 09, 2021
'Dogefather' Elon Musk tries to explain cryptocurrency on Saturday Night Live as real price of Dogecoin drops during his monologue
TV // May 09, 2021
Elon Musk gets off to rocky start in SNL monologue, including false claim about being first host with Asperger's
TV // May 09, 2021
Saturday Night Live recap: Elon Musk makes controversial hosting debut
Recaps // May 08, 2021
Michael Che says he likes that Elon Musk is a polarizing SNL host: 'Everybody wants to watch now'
TV // May 07, 2021
Saturday Night Live 'wild card' Elon Musk promises to behave in new promo
TV // May 06, 2021
Pete Davidson describes Saturday Night Live cast dinner with Elon Musk
TV // May 06, 2021
Saturday Night Live offers first look at controversial host Elon Musk
TV // May 05, 2021
Pete Davidson doesn't understand 'why people are freaking out' about Elon Musk hosting SNL
TV // May 05, 2021
Keegan-Michael Key, Anya Taylor-Joy to host final Saturday Night Live episodes of the season
TV // May 03, 2021
SNL writer Robert Smigel defends Chris Farley Chippendales sketch: He was 'explosively funny'
TV // April 29, 2021
