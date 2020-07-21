Top Navigation
Santa Clarita Diet
Santa Clarita Diet
Most Recent
'Santa Clarita Diet' eats it: Netflix cancels Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant zom-com
Santa Clarita Diet
eats it: Netflix cancels Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant's zom-com
Read More
Next
Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant get existential in new 'Santa Clarita Diet' trailer
Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant get existential in
Santa Clarita Diet
season 3 trailer
Read More
Next
'Santa Clarita Diet' renewed for season 3 at Netflix
Santa Clarita Diet
renewed for season 3 at Netflix
Read More
Next
Drew Barrymore gets bloody in 'Santa Clarita Diet' season 2 trailer
Drew Barrymore gets bloody in
Santa Clarita Diet
season 2 trailer
Read More
Next
Get back on the 'Santa Clarita Diet' next month on Netflix
Get back on the
Santa Clarita Diet
next month on Netflix
Read More
Next
Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant help orchestrate a Netflix proposal
Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant help orchestrate a romantic Netflix proposal
Read More
Next
More Santa Clarita Diet
'Santa Clarita Diet' renewed for second season
Santa Clarita Diet
renewed for second season
Read More
Next
5 sunny shows to binge in a blizzard
5 sunny shows to binge in a blizzard
If you're shut in from the snow, try these yummy shows to warm up indoors
Read More
Next
'Santa Clarita Diet' creator explains that finale cliffhanger
Santa Clarita Diet
creator explains that finale cliffhanger
Read More
Next
'Santa Clarita Diet': EW review
Santa Clarita Diet
: EW review
Read More
Next
'Santa Clarita Diet' creator calls new zombie comedy 'a romantic piece'
Santa Clarita Diet
creator calls new zombie comedy 'a romantic piece'
Read More
Next
Timothy Olyphant compares the 'f---ing crazy' 'Santa Clarita Diet' to 'ALF'
Timothy Olyphant compares the 'f---ing crazy'
Santa Clarita Diet
to
ALF
Read More
Next
Drew Barrymore gnaws on humans in
Santa Clarita Diet
trailer
