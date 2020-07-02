San Andreas

2015 movie

Most Recent

Dwayne Johnson meets boy who saved drowning brother with help from San Andreas
Box office report: 'San Andreas' makes waves at the box office with $53 million opening
San Andreas: The reviews are in...
'San Andreas': EW review
Box office preview: 'San Andreas' to rock the box office
San Andreas trailer cautions: California earthquake is 'going to be a global event'
Advertisement

More San Andreas

Dwayne Johnson attempts a helicopter rescue in new 'San Andreas' clip
'San Andreas': EW preview
The Rock encounters rough seas in new 'San Andreas' trailer
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com