Watch the explosive RWBY volume 8 midseason trailer
Rooster Teeth's animated show returns Feb. 6.
Watch the RWBY volume 8 clip from Rooster Teeth's Comic-Con panel
Cast member Barbara Dunkelman teased the upcoming episodes.
RWBY huntresses battle beasties in monster-filled volume 7 clip
The animated show returns to Rooster Teeth on Nov. 2.
RWBY clip features flying-monster mayhem
Watch an exclusive scene from new episode of 'RWBY'
RWBY Volume 6 gets teased in poster for animated show
New season premieres, Oct. 27