Running Wild With Bear Grylls

Most Recent

Watch Armie Hammer slurp milk directly from a goat

Watch Armie Hammer slurp milk directly from a goat

Read More
First Look: Sterling K. Brown on 'Running Wild with Bear Grylls'

First Look: This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown on Running Wild With Bear Grylls

Read More
Courteney Cox freaks out over eating rotting sheep on 'Running Wild'

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: Courteney Cox reacts to dead sheep

Read More
Nick Jonas strips down to boxer briefs, crosses freezing cold lake

Nick Jonas strips down to underwear, crosses lake with Bear Grylls

Read More
Julianne Hough, Nick Jonas among 'Running Wild' guests

Julianne Hough & Nick Jonas among Bear Grylls' guests

Read More
Courteney Cox, Nick Jonas will be 'Running Wild with Bear Grylls'

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: Courteney Cox, Nick Jonas to appear

Read More

More Running Wild With Bear Grylls

President Obama's 'Running Wild with Bear Grylls' episode airing Dec. 17

President Obama's 'Running Wild with Bear Grylls' episode to air Dec. 17 on NBC

Read More
President Obama eats 'leftover fish from a bear' in 'Running Wild' clip

Obama on Running Wild: Eats half-eaten fish with Bear Grylls in new clip

Read More
President Obama documents his 'Running Wild' trip with Bear Grylls in selfies

Running Wild: Obama takes selfies with Bear Grylls in Alaskan wilderness

Read More
Michelle Rodriguez eats a mouse soaked in her own urine on 'Running Wild'

Michelle Rodriguez on Running Wild with Bear Grylls: Eats a mouse soaked in her own urine

Read More
Ed Helms rescues Bear Grylls on 'Running Wild' (well, sort of)

Ed Helms on Running Wild with Bear Grylls: Actor rappels down a cliff

Read More
Kate Winslet recreates memorable 'Titanic' scene for 'Running Wild’

Kate Winslet does Titanic scene for Running Wild with Bear Grylls

Read More

Deion Sanders rappels down a cliff on 'Running Wild with Bear Grylls'

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com