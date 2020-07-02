Rumor Has It

Most Recent

We compare 'Rumor Has It' to 'The Graduate'
Can the derivative movie hold its own against a classic?
Rumor Has It
Rumor Has It
Why we can't wait to see ''Rumor Has It''
EW.com counts down the 10 coolest movies of 2005's holiday season
Rumor Has It
Rumor Has It
Advertisement

More Rumor Has It

Rumor Has It
Rumor Has It
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com