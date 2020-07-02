Rugrats

Watch Rugrats original cast recreate fan-favorite lines: 'I'm a big brave dog'
E.G. Daily, Nancy Cartwright, Cheryl Chase, Cree Summer, and Kath Soucie step into their 'Rugrats' characters to deliver memorable lines from the series.
New Rugrats series with original voice cast to debut this spring
Rugrats live-action movie with CG babies taps Diary of a Wimpy Kid director
Hang on to your diapers: Rugrats is coming back!
Rugrats revival could happen, Nickelodeon VP says
Nickelodeon pop-up store is offering 90s nostalgia
Rugrats creator talks Chuckie's mom, Passover episode
'This kid magically appears at the house, but where are his parents?!' Paul Germain says
Rugrats artists reimagines characters as adults
